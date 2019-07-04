European trip is an educational experience

MANISTEE — When it comes to educational trips available for students today, the options are pretty much endless.

Manistee Middle High School teachers Kris Johnson and Amanda Clemons have been organizing educational trips for the past two years. Last year they took a group of students and parents to Ireland, and this year in June they went on a European trip to Switzerland, Italy, France and Spain.

“They always like to fill a bus on all of their trips and since we didn’t have enough to do that we were paired with a large group of students and parents from Mississippi,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the experience was a great one for the kids from the Manistee group, as besides seeing new things in the countries they visited, it also gave them the opportunity to make new friends with the group from Mississippi.

“They made some good friends and were always together after they got to know each other,” said Johnson. “It was just fun to watch the kids as they were laughing and having a great time.”

However, it was a fast paced trip covering a vast amount of area in only nine days. Johnson said something that was nice was two nights were spent at each hotel they stayed in on the trip with the exception of one stop.

“That was kind of nice to have that home base to come back to every night after a busy day of looking around at everything,” said Johnson.

The group flew into Zurich, Switzerland, to start the trip and they received an added bonus of getting to spend time in that city which wasn’t on their agenda. It was a day of looking around before heading to the scenic Alps area, but they were wondering if there was even going to be a view at first because of the inclement weather.

“Those were the only two days that the weather was proving to be a little sketchy,” said Johnson. “The morning we were headed to the Alps it was pouring down rain and we were all wondering how it was going to work out. We went above the clouds by train and it was fine. By the time we were ready to go back down it had cleared up and we could see the city of Lucerne below where we spent the rest of the next day.”

Next stop was Italy and a visit to the beautiful Lake Como area with a mountain backdrop. Beautiful scenery was all part of the Italian experience for everyone on the trip including Karla Lidtke.

“I had the best time of my life on this trip, but Cinque Terre, Italy, is a place that stole my heart,” Lidkte. “Everyone should sometime in their life visit these Italian villages, pictures can not do its beauty justice.”

The Turner family of Laurie, Bob and Adam from Onekama went on the trip and were intrigued by all the culture that could be found at every stop.

“A collective immersion in culture, architecture, language, new friends and daily adventures,” was what they felt the trip brought to them.

Manistee resident Peggy Falk agreed with the assessment. She praised EF Tours for what they brought to the table.

“The trip was a wonderful historical adventure through time with beautiful wonders of nature as a backdrop,” she said. “If you want a planned moment to moment educational guided adventure then EF tours is your best choice.”

Johnson was also impressed that the Cinque Terra area is comprised of five little villages that were accessible by walking, train or boat.

“I took the train but would personally like to go back and walk between them all,” she said. “Some are down on the water where you can go swimming and others are up on the mountain where there is an amazing view. The people were just so friendly as well.”

She said the villages located on the side of the mountain with their shops and restaurants made it an idyllic place to visit.

For student Quinn Villamaria, the trip was an opportunity to venture out on her own.

Her parents Ron and Angie Villamaria said the trip was an was an amazing experience for Quinn.

“It was a different architecture, local foods, and the different pace of life in Europe really highlighted the fact that she was a world away,” said the Villamarias. “Quinn visited mountain ranges, cities and castles that were thousands of years old, rode trains, and shared the discovery with a group of traveling companions that eventually became friends.”

Other stops in the area include Nice and Cannes, home of the famous film festival, and the Province area. Johnson said there was so much to see and at one point they almost bumped into a famous American couple as Barack and Michelle Obama were vacationing in the area the morning that they arrived.

“The place we stayed at in Italy was two blocks form the Mediterranean Sea, so we swam every night before going back to the hotel,” said Johnson.

The group finished up outside of Barcelona, Spain, and despite a delay in flight coming home the trip was all well worth it according to those who went along. They traveled to a lot of smaller communities where they had the really good opportunity to meet the people of that area and absorb the culture.

Right now they are working on the next educational trip, which they are hoping to put together in the next year to Peru. Any student or adult from the community seeking details on it should contact aclemons@manistee.org for more details. After that in 2021 Johnson said they are looking at Asia with Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam as part of the itinerary and they can contact her at kjohnson@manistee.org for details.