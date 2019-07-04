Fab-Lite expansion underway this month

MANISTEE — A Manistee industrial company’s 40,000 square foot expansion is one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Tuesday, Manistee City Council unanimously adopted a resolution to approve an application and Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption Certificate for Fab-Lite, inc., at a requested term of 12 years.

Council members were all in support of the expansion. The public hearing held before the meeting featured comments by Stacie Bytwork, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce president, who supported the expansion.

Steve Paine, Fab-Lite president, in a press release, said the major expansion at 330 Washington St. will begin this month. The target completion date is December.

“This will be a substantial investment into the community of Manistee,” Paine said. “The building investment and the required new equipment for the expansion area will exceed $6 million.”

The new manufacturing space will allow for additional fabricating, finishing systems and shipping to address the growing needs of a growing customer-base.

Upon completion of the plant addition and after installation of new machinery and equipment, additional employment will be required. Paine said the expansion will create 10-15 jobs within two years of completion.

Beyond the first two years, 10-15 additional employees may be hired.

Following council’s approval, it will exempt half of the millage rate on the taxable value from property taxes, an estimated total of $90,000 annually or $1,080,000 over the 12-year span of the exemption.

In addition, an estimated $28,400 of the total $90,000 annual exemption is revenue attributed to the City of Manistee.

“Having a cooperative city administration, Chamber of Commerce, local community college, as well as other community partners, have contributed to the decision to continue and expand operations in the Manistee community,” Paine said.

Fab-Lite is a metal fabricator that supplies finished products to the office furniture industry.

“Increased demand of our current products that get manufactured in our Manistee facility have caused the need for the company to increase its capacity,” Paine said. “Fab-Lite has had a manufacturing presence in Manistee since 1984; and its sister company in Ludington, Metalworks, has been in operation since 1966.”

Prior to the request, Paine offered a tour of Fab-Lite to city council, giving an up-close view of what’s accomplished by its dedicated workers in the Manistee area.