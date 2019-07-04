Looking Back for July 5

20 YEARS AGO

Sacred Circle reunites

The rain finally relented long enough to allow the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians to begin their fourth annual Pow Wow, “Reuniting the Sacred Circle”, Saturday afternoon as the 1999 Forest Festival entered its third day of revelry. Many in the audience had camped overnight on the grounds, located at M-22 and US-31, as others set up shop early Saturday morning by erecting shelters around the perimeter of the dance arena.

40 YEARS AGO

Cable TV rate hike approved

In response to requests by the Manistee Cable TV Company, the City Council Tuesday night approved a 50-cent monthly rate increase for the company, but denied a second request for indexing yearly increases for the duration of the company’s five-year contract with the city, which expires in 1981. The rate increase, which would go into effect in January of 1980, will mean that cable TV subscribers will pay $7.50 per month for their service.

Fireworks display

No Fourth of July celebration is complete without a fireworks display. Manistee’s 1979 National Forest Festival went out with a bang last night, as hundreds oohed and ahhed the brilliant colors flashing in the sky over Manistee Lake.

80 YEARS AGO

Festival fire

Local firemen said today that the only fire over the three days of the festival occurred at 2:10 this morning in the cooler system at Zaiger’s Tavern at 187 8th Street. The small blaze was immediately extinguished It caused but slight damage.

State Highway Quartet

Among the performers at various festival functions were members of the State Highway Quartet. They appeared at the Banana Belt Timber Company meeting and other places Monday and Tuesday.

