Saints look to bounce back vs. Jetbox

Four-game league series to be held at Rietz Park on Saturday, Sunday

MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints’ strong start to the season hit a speed bump this past weekend, when they played hosts to the Oil City Stags.

The Stags looked every bit of the defending Great Lakes United Baseball League champions as they swept four games from the Saints, who had entered the series with a 9-1 record.

Now at 9-5, Manistee will look to right the ship this weekend in another tough four-game home series against the current league leaders, Detroit Jetbox. Both Saturday and Sunday’s doubleheaders will start at 1 p.m. at Rietz Park of Manistee.

“You never want to get swept over a whole weekend, so it’s a tough thing to overcome,” said Saints manager Tyrone Collins, reflecting on the team’s first losing streak of the summer. “Oil City is a very good team: well coached, strong pitching and tremendous hitting as well.

“But the Manistee Saints are a good team too,” he added. “You look back, and we had the lead in three of those games, so we really should have come away with three of the four. But one bad inning in each game gave us a whole different outcome.”

The Saints fell to the Stags by the scores of 9-3, 5-0, 10-5 and 8-2. Collins said the bullpen gave up too many walks and the offense left too many on. Clearly, the goal is to change those trends this weekend, especially against Jetbox (12-1), a perennial amateur baseball powerhouse.

“Jetbox has been around forever and ever, and just came to our league this year,” Collins said. “They’re another team that is well put together, very well coached, and strong in every aspect of the game: pitching, offense and defense.

“When we get a lead, we’re going to have to hold onto it,” he added. “And against these good teams, we’ve got to throw strikes. We can’t be walking guys, because they’ll take advantage of it.”

The Saints’ Kirk Myers (2-1) is slated to start Saturday’s opener while Levi Irish (1-1) is on tap for the nightcap. Collins plans to send Ty Sobczak (3-1) and Kyle Gorski (1-1) to the mound for Sunday’s starts. He also expects the bullpen to perform better than this past weekend.

“Our bullpen’s got to help us out when it’s their turn,” he said. “This past weekend just didn’t work out that way, but hopefully we’ll learn from it and bounce back.”

Leading up to their series with Oil City, the Saints had been averaging nearly nine runs a game. Against the Stags, however, Manistee managed just 10 over four games.

“We left 28 guys on base over the course of the weekend,” Collins said. “You can’t do that and expect to win ball games.”

The Saints will look to get back to their winning ways this weekend, hopeful that another spirited home crowd will be behind them.

“We had really big numbers at the park last weekend,” Collins said, “and hopefully the weather holds out again and people can make it out to the ballpark to catch a little baseball.”