Screening of ‘Unplanned’ documentary slated

MANISTEE — The subject of abortion can be a divisive issue in the political arena, but most people can unite around a common concern: helping women who face life-altering unexpected pregnancy.

That’s the idea behind the screening of the inspiring new documentary, “Unplanned,” taking place at 7 p.m. on July 9 at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 420 Oak St. There is no charge.

The film tells the story of a former director at Planned Parenthood and her unlikely allies — a group of pro-life advocates who were praying in front of her in front of her abortion clinic.

Like many who work for Planned Parenthood, Abby Johnson wanted to help women in crisis. But one day, as she assisted with an ultrasound-guided abortion procedure, and she found herself face to face with a disturbing reality.

Shaken to the core, Johnson admitted to herself that “good intentions can be warped into poor choices,” and reached out to the pro-lifers who’d been praying peacefully outside her clinic day after day. It was an experience that helped to break stereotypes on both sides of the sidewalk.

As Johnson reached out, she found unexpected kindness, not judgment or condemnation. And her new pro-life friends realized on a deeper level that those inside the abortion clinic are often motivated by good intentions to help women. The difference between the two groups was bridged not by ideology, but by the ultrasound scan: where Johnson had once seen only one person —a woman in need — she now saw two and wanted to help both.

Johnson made the decision to leave her position at Planned Parenthood and, instead, now work to provide women life-affirming alternatives to abortion. That’s why she has given permission for her documentary to be screened by pregnancy resource centers and clinics, which offer their services at no charge to women who are facing unexpected pregnancies.