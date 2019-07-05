Centra Wellness clinical director resigns; replacement named

MANISTEE, BENZIE COUNTIES — After dedicating 14 years of service to Centra Wellness Network, clinical director Cheryl Kobernik has announced her resignation effective today.

Kobernik started her career with Centra Wellness Network (CWN) in 2005 as an ACT Team Member, shortly after she moved into taking over as a fulltime mental health clinician until 2007.

Following, she assumed the position of Children’s Services supervisor, according to a press release from CWN.

A short time later, Kobernik was promoted to clinical director in 2008, in which she served diligently for the past 11 years of her career. Kobernik’s coworkers all say she is an expert in her field and cared greatly about the job.

“Cheryl has been one of those employees that knows her job inside and out. I am happy Cheryl is looking forward to this next step in her life, but she will definitely be missed at Centra Wellness Network,” said Chip Johnston, CWN executive director.

Kobernik announced her resignation to the CWN Board of Directors at the May meeting.

“I have enjoyed the 14 years I have worked for Centra Wellness Network and will miss everyone,” said Kobernik.

Johnston announced that Erin King, now the former director of Customer and Provider Services (CAPS),

will fill the vacancy left by Kobernik. King began her new position in June; Kobernik assisted King in transitioning to her new role.

In the future, King will train a new CAPS director. King has been a director at CWN for the past three years, and took over the CAPS director role after four years working as a supervisor in Clinical Services.

King has extensive knowledge of the mental health system, state and federal guidelines, accreditation expectations and years of clinical experience working as a Licensed Master Level Social Worker.

In a heart felt notice, Kobernik informed the CWN staff that she and her husband discussed the change and felt the time was right. She shared with her staff members that it was “time to turn the page.”

At this time, Kobernik said she is not sure what’s in store for the next chapter of her life, but she and her husband Alan are ready to find out.

The two currently reside in Benzie County, and for the past 33 years they have owned and operated North Star Organics cherry farm in Frankfort.

Recently, Kobernik and her husband were congratulated on their participation and support within the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program, for their excellent record of dedication toward “keeping water clean and soils healthy.”

Kobernik said the farm will keep them busy, especially during harvest time.

In its search for a new director to take King’s place, CWN has already posted internally and will be interviewing for a new CAPS director. Johnston stated that he hopes to have his decision made within the next month.