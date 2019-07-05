Doug Schlaff Memorial Golf Outing slated for July 21

MANISTEE — For more than a decade now, the Doug Schlaff Memorial Golf Outing has helped enrich the lives of Manistee County youth, whether it’s been through the Doug Schlaff Memorial Scholarship or the Doug Schlaff Youth Fund.

Spots are still open to play in the 11th annual event, which will be held July 21 at Manistee National Golf & Resort.

The outing kicks off with a lunch at 12:30 p.m., followed by the two-person golf scramble at 1:30 on National’s Canthooke Valley course and a steak dinner/awards ceremony at approximately 6:30. All food is included in the cost of registration, which is $75 per person.

To reserve a spot with a partner, contact Manistee National at (231) 398-0123. Arrangements to play alongside another two-person team may be made at that time.

The fee for participating in the event is payable upon arrival at the outing. Cash or a check made out to the Doug Schlaff Fund will be accepted.

Several accompanying fundraising efforts will be part of the event, which include contests, raffles and auctions.

All funds raised through the golf outing will benefit the Doug Schlaff Youth Fund.

Schlaff, a former teacher, counselor and coach at Manistee Area Public Schools, lost his battle with cancer in December of 2008 at the age of 35. Since, his legacy has lived on through the golf outing and in turn the programs it continues to fund.

The Doug Schlaff Youth Fund, established in 2013 and facilitated through the Manistee County Community Foundation, provides financial assistance for area youth to participate in various activities and programs regardless of their families’ ability to pay.

The fund has provided grants for Manistee Recreation Association swim classes, a summer STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) camp and support for an annual Children’s Theatre Workshop.

Manistee Art Institute’s Art Camp for Kids is also supported by the youth fund. The program is designed to develop creative thinking and expose children to different forms of visual art expression.