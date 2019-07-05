Loynes to talk about Himalayan Trail during First Person Stories and Songs

MANISTEE — The Old Kirke Museum will present educator Griffin Loynes this week.

Loynes will speak at 10 a.m. on Thursday as part of the weekly “First Person Stories and Songs” at the now air conditioned museum, located at 304 Walnut St. in Manistee.

He will be speaking on “The Great Himalayan Trail: A Walk across the Roof of the World.”

Loynes graduated from Hope College with a degree in English and Education. After obtaining his degree he headed overseas to pursue his teaching career and his love of the mountains. In his first post in Quito, Ecuador, Loynes spent many days and nights trekking and climbing the Andean Mountains.

The otherworldly beauty of the high mountains eventually led him to the Himalayas and the Great Himalayan Trail of Nepal, where he embarked on a trek that spanned 150 days and over 1,000 miles across the roof of the world.

He is currently living in Hanoi, Vietnam, teaching literature at the United Nations International School and piecing together a travel memoir dedicated to his time in the Himalayans and the people of Nepal.

The First Person Stories and Songs series runs through August and takes place every Thursday at the museum. The events are free.

In addition to Loynes’ talk, the museum’s lower exhibit hall will be open so attendees may view “The Old Churches of Manistee” exhibit celebrating the City of Manistee’s sesquicentennial and the Madsen Lumbering Dioramas.

For more information email theoldkirkemuseum@gmail.com.