Manistee adult foster care homeowner charged with elder abuse

MANISTEE — A Manistee woman is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for elder abuse at a local adult foster care home.

Danielle Baysinger, 41, owner of Birchwood Heights LLC in Manistee, has been charged with four misdemeanor counts of fourth degree vulnerable adult abuse and four felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday her Health Care Fraud Division pressed charges against Baysinger. She was arraigned at 10 a.m. Tuesday, before Manistee’s 85th District Court Judge Thomas Brunner.

According to a press release from Nessel’s office, Baysinger cared for nine adult residents.

Baysinger allegedly provided Ativan — an anxiety medication — to an elderly resident without a prescription or the resident’s knowledge. The medication was prescribed to a now-deceased former resident of the home.

Officials say the medication was not intended for any other resident under Baysinger’s care.

The investigation further revealed the medication was never documented in the resident’s pill book and was not kept in a locked medication cabinet as required by law.

“Caring for vulnerable adults can be challenging work, but there is never an adequate excuse to compromise the health and safety of those entrusted to their care,” said Nessel. “My office continues to work tirelessly to protect the health and safety of all elderly Michiganders.”

The Michigan Elder Abuse Task Force established by Nessel and Supreme Court Justices Richard Bernstein and Megan Cavanagh launched earlier this year.

It includes representatives from more than 50 different organizations around the state who are joining forces to increase awareness, dialogue and solutions to help eliminate elder abuse in Michigan. Nessel, Bernstein and Cavanagh kicked off a statewide 12-stop “Elder Abuse Listening Tour” in June.

For more information on the Elder Abuse Task Force, visit michigan.gov/elderabuse.