Manistee National Forest Festival draws large crowds

MANISTEE — What do books, kids and fish have in common? They were some of Friday’s Manistee National Forest Festival activities.

On Friday morning, the Manistee Friends of the Library kicked off their indoor/outdoor book sale at the Book House, located behind Manistee County Library’s main branch at 95 Maple St. in Manistee.

Books, CDs, DVDs, and puzzles were available.

The Friends of the Library help fund library programs including the annual summer reading program. The majority of the money raised by the group is through its book sales throughout the year.

Friday afternoon, the annual Beach Buddies Kid’s Day drew hundreds of children and parents to enjoy some fun in the sun. The event featured a parade, pageant, face painting and games. Food and gifts were provided.

Kids had the opportunity to mingle with a host of mascots including Smokey Bear who came in for the afternoon with the United States Forest Service.

Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce Forest Festival committee chair Sherri Wehrmeister said this was one of the largest Kids Days ever, with nearly 200 kids showing up to enjoy the beach-themed event.

Later that evening, hundreds lined up for fresh boiled fish at the Lion’s Club annual Fish Boil, held at the Lions Pavilion festival tent on First Street Beach.

The Manistee Lions Club Fish Boil has been held for nearly 40 years.

The 83rd annual Manistee National Forest Festival continues into this weekend with an array of events and activities. Some events include:

• Students and history buffs are encouraged to visit the Manistee County Historical Museum to witness “Moments in Manistee’s History” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The photo exhibit explores moments from Manistee’s last 150 years;

• Manistee’s Lil Big Shots Talent Show highlights the talents of children ages 3-13 and will be on the Festival Stage at First Street Beach from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday;

• The festival favorite Duck Race returns at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, when thousands of yellow rubber ducks plunge off the Maple Street bridge in a race down the river;

• Saturday evening heats up with the Summer Sound Waves concert featuring Melissa Lee and Bobby Randall warming up the crowd for Ann Arbor’s Lucas Paul Band beginning at 6 pm at the Festival Stage, Douglas Park, First Street Beach;

• The Port City Pet Pageant is a must-see event for any animal lover from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday the Festival Stage at Douglas Park, First Street Beach;

• Later at 4 p.m., the Scottville Clown Band brings their patented brand musical humor to the Festival Stage at First Street Beach;

• Forest Festival wraps up at 6:30 p.m. with the annual bed race event. The race takes place on Division Street between First and Filer streets.

Check out the Forest Festival preview section at manisteenews.com for more details or visit manisteeforestfestival.com for a full schedule of events.