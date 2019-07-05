SARAH HOWARD: Manistee seniors have fun Fourth of July

By SARAH HOWARD

Senior Center Executive Director

We did it! We got through another Fourth of July holiday.

Manistee County is the place to be during the summer. Every nook and cranny of this great county is filled with fun and interesting places to visit and wonderful events for all ages and tastes to enjoy. Thank you to all of the tourists that spend time here, you make our communities more prosperous and bring such diversity to Manistee County.

We have been busy and having a lot of fun. I wanted to elaborate a little on our Fourth of July party. As always, everyone seemed to have a great time, and it was so nice to be able to visit all of our family and friends but also so nice to meet some great new people at the party. I had the best meal at this party, Jerry Zupin and his crew always serve a delicious meal, but for some reason it was extra fabulous. The music is always great and the dancers are always so much fun to watch. The Butch Baker and the Just 4 Fun Band is awesome.

We may all be dragging today if you see any of us out and about. We were at the Polka Festival enjoying our event last night. We had a fun time and really loved seeing everyone enjoying the music. Nothing better than seeing people have fun and I am never surprised how many Manistee County citizens help promote and support the Senior Center. We should all be proud of all of the commitments our businesses, city, county and organizations give to make this huge event happen. It is amazing what we can accomplish when we all come together, thank you to everybody who helped in any way for the Manistee Forest Festival. I am proud to call Manistee County home.

This week we have a full schedule and I hope you can find something you would like to stop down for. We have Strut on Monday, which is a fun tap dance class, you can stop in and watch or come on in and give it a try. Tuesday, we have our Attorney Services, Toe Tapping with the 3Ds which is always entertaining, Senior Zumba and Bridge in the afternoon. Wednesday, we have the ever-popular Foot Clinic with Mary and Linda and Fun Bingo. Thursday is one of our busiest days with Sit & Get Fit, Chair Yoga, Senior Zumba, Game Day, Cribbage and a Dementia Support group. Friday, we have Painting with Joann, this is also a very popular activity. I told you there is never a dull moment around the Senior Center.

I know it always looks like we are having a lot of fun, but we offer so many services and programs to help Manistee County seniors in many ways. If you have any questions about our services, programs, activities or the Wagoner Community Center, give me a call.

I hope you have a wonderful week and remember to try something new.

FOOD BANK

The senior center food bank takes place from 9-11 a.m. on the third Friday of the month. Seniors from Manistee County who are 60 years of age and older are eligible to participate. The next food bank will be July 19. Monetary and non-perishable food item donations are always appreciated.

(MMAP) MEDICARE MEDICAID ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

This program provides people on Medicare with free assistance and education so they can make informed health care coverage decisions. Fran Wallace is our new local counselor and she can help you understand eligibility, enrollment, coverage, claims and appeals; identify resources for prescription drug assistance; understand options under Medicare Advantage plans; solve problems related to Medicare/Medicaid coverage; and understand Medicare notices summary. Please call the senior center at (231) 723-6477 to make an appointment with Fran.

SENIOR REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM

The MCCOA has a program designed to help seniors remain independent, by reimbursing qualifying expenses. If you are a senior from Manistee County, you could receive reimbursement for payments you have made for house cleaning, yard work, snow removal services. For current clients in the Senior Reimbursement Program, please take note, all receipts must be current, no more than 30 days old. Income requirements apply. New clients must fill out registration form. Please call the Senior Center at (231) 723-6477 for more information.

DIABETIC SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Diabetic support group that meets at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Senior Center. The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5.

PARKINSON’S SUPPORT GROUP

There is a Parkinson’s support group that meets the third Thursday of every month (no meeting in January and February) at the Munson Manistee Hospital’s Education Center, Room #1. For more information call Jeannie Lewis at (231) 299-1286 or Linda Nickelson at (231) 690-5048.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT GROUP

The support group for caretakers of loved ones who live with dementia will meet at 3 p.m. on July 11, at the city marina building. The group will meet monthly on the second Thursday of the month.

SENIORS VISITING SENIORS

We are seeking volunteers for the Seniors Visiting Seniors program. Volunteers will visit homebound seniors in Manistee County. Please call the Senior Center for more information.

MCCOA WISH LIST

The MCCOA is asking local businesses and individuals for donations of non-perishable foods for the senior food bank. These donations are always appreciated. Please contact the senior center at (231) 723-6477.

DONATED ITEMS

The senior center has access to adult briefs and pads if you or a loved one are a senior and are in need. Please call the senior center to check on availability.

SIT & GET FIT & OTHER EXERCISE OPPORTUNITIES

The MCCOA has started a Sit & Get Fit exercise program in the Bear Lake Area. They meet Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-11 a.m. and Monday at 11 a.m. at the Bear Lake Methodist Church. There is also a Sit and Get Fit held on Monday & Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. (just before lunch) at the Farr Center in Onekama, and Tuesdays & Thursdays at 9 a.m. at the Norman Township Community Center in Wellston. Low impact Zumba is Tuesdays 1 p.m. and Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the Manistee city marina building. This class is open to the public and free to Manistee County seniors. Chair yoga classes are Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. at the Manistee city marina building. This class is open to the public. The class is free to Manistee County seniors, and $5/class for all others.

COMPUTER/CELLPHONE HELP

For assistance with your computer and cellphone call Linda at (231) 299-1552. Appointments are held at the senior center Mondays, 10 a.m. to noon.

MONDAY NIGHT PINOCHLE

The Monday night pinochle group are looking for more players. If you would like to play pinochle, come to the senior center by 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Monday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Strut/Tap

• 10 a.m. Computer/cellphone help

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• Noon meal

• 6 p.m. pinochle

Tuesday

• 10 a.m. Sit & Get Fit

• 10 a.m. Attorney Services

• 11 a.m. Toe Tapping Tuesday

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Senior Zumba (marina)

• 1 p.m. Bridge

• 1 p.m. Beltone

• 2 p.m. Conversational German class

• 2 p.m. MCCOA Board Meeting

Wednesday

• 9 a.m. Exercise

• 10 a.m. Losing it

• 10:30 a.m. Foot Clinic

• 11 a.m. Fun bingo

• Noon meal

Thursday

• 10 a.m. Sit & get fit (marina)

• 10:30 a.m. Cribbage/chess

• 10:30 a.m. Game day

• 11 a.m. Social hour

• 11:30 a.m. Chair Yoga (marina)

• Noon meal

• 1 p.m. Senior Zumba (marina)

• 3 p.m. Dementia Support Group (marina)

Friday

• 10 a.m. Blood Pressure Clinic

• 11 a.m. Produce Bingo

• Noon meal

• 12:30 p.m. Painting with Joann

MENU FOR WEEK OF July 8 – July 12

Monday: Veal Parmesan, whole white potatoes, wax beans, peaches, bread

Tuesday: Pub burger on a bun, potato wedges, tomato & cucumber salad and cantaloupe

Wednesday: Sweet & sour meatballs, brown rice, green beans, cauliflower, pears

Thursday: BBQ chicken, scalloped potatoes, beets, fruit cocktail, roll

Friday: Krabby cakes, seasoned noodles, quick corn salad, pudding cup, tropical fruit

(Menu is subject to change)

UPCOMING EVENTS

July 14, Senior Potluck at 1 p.m., bring a dish to pass

July 15, Cards & Coffee @ 9:30 a.m.