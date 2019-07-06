Manistee Civic Players seek memories, stories for 80th anniversary

MANISTEE — Manistee Civic Players is celebrating its 80th anniversary with a Birthday Gala on Sept. 14, and the board is asking the community to share memories, photos, old programs and more.

Anyone who has been in a MCP production as an actor, building set, working backstage may have information or memories to share, including those with parents, grandparents aunts or uncles who participated.

Stories and photos can be emailed to theatre@manisteecivicplayers.org or message the group on its Facebook Page — Manistee Civic Players.

Information also can be mailed to Manistee Civic Players, P.O. Box 832, Manistee, MI 49660. Information will be returned upon request.

For more information, call (231) 723-7188.