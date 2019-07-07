Bear Lake Days committee gearing up for another year

MANISTEE — Bear Lake Days will offer some returning favorite events this year.

The horse pull was held on Friday night for the first time in 2018, and was a huge success, said Bear Lake Promoters president and Bear Lake Days Committee member Kris Buckner.

That event will return from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at Correct Compression on U.S. 31 South.

“The other thing we did last year for the first time ever was the lumberjack show. They’re coming back; that’s really cool – very fun, very entertaining,” said Buckner. “Of course, the Scottville Clown Band will be back; they really like Bear Lake.”

There will be three opportunities to see the lumber jack show — at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Auto Value parking lot. The show lasts for 30-40 minutes.

The Scottville Clown Band will perform at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the Blarney Castle warehouse parking lot.

Buckner said there also will be a band, Flat Broke, on Saturday night under the tent beginning after the parade and going until 11 p.m.

Another event that some people may remember from years ago is the bike decorating contest.

“(We’re bringing back) the bike decorating contest in honor of George Schafer, he was an avid biker,” said Buckner. “It was not unheard of for George to ride his bike 3,000 miles a year. He also did some things here with Bear Lake Schools; he would give away several bikes a year. So that’s why we came up with the idea of having a bike decorating contest in honor of George Schafer.”

The contest will begin at 4 p.m. under the tent. Bikes will then be in the parade after they are decorated.

The parade is always a highlight of Bear Lake Days; lineup begins at 7 p.m. at Bear Lake High School and the parade begins at 8 p.m. Grand marshals are Bernard “Bud” Ware and Larry and Joyce Reed.

“(The grand marshals) were chosen by the committee at a couple meetings. We threw some ideas out there; we try to pick some elderly people who have been big on the community for a long time,” said Buckner.

Fireworks — sponsored by Saddle Up, Grill 44 and SWB Electric — will be shot off over Bear Lake at dusk.

Buckner said Bear Lake Days is an event residents and visitors have been attending for years.

“There’s people that schedule their vacations around Bear Lake Days. Fourth of July is the busiest vacation week of the year for most people, but a lot of people try to be here for Bear Lake Days. It’s a tradition for a lot of people. Everybody that’s on our committee remembers Bear Lake Days as a kid,” he said.

Bear Lake Days is organized by a committee of a core eight to 10 members who start planning in February; meeting monthly until May. Then meetings take place a few times a month up until the event.

“We get a schedule of events hammered out and make sure all our ‘i’s are dotted and our ‘t’s are crossed and everybody did what they said they were going to do and hopefully come up with a decent schedule,” said Buckner. “This is our second year of new people. … We got some new people that stepped up to the plate because they realized that Bear Lake Days is a very important part of the community and a lot of people look forward to it because they came as a kid and now they have kids that they want to bring to the event and share with them.”

Find the full schedule of Bear Lake Days events in Wednesday’s News Advocate or search Bear Lake Days on Facebook for more information.