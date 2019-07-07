Forest Festival a growing event

Annual event wraps up with Pet Pageant, concerts, more

MANISTEE — About 50 events took place over the past five days during the Manistee National Forest Festival.

Except for a short period of rain on Saturday afternoon, the weather held out the whole time.

“Things have been going awesome; the weather has been perfect. We had a little rain (Saturday) but the good thing was that it brought a lot of people downtown. The stores were packed. The events are going really well; we’ve had a lot of great feedback,” said Stacie Bytwork, executive director of the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the festival.

The signature event, the Fourth of July parade and fireworks, drew large crowds.

“The fireworks show was awesome; we want to thank the Little River Casino Resort and Little River Band of Ottawa Indians for that,” said Bytwork.

Some events, such as the Festival Marketplace, were organized differently this year.

“I think that brought a lot more people. We’ve kind of reorganized things and are always looking to make it better,” Bytwork said. “Anybody that wants to volunteer and be on the committee for next year, we’d be happy to have you. Contact the chamber, check Forest Festival Facebook page and you can post pictures too.”

She said as the festival grows, the committee is trying to bring more events for families.

“The carnival expanded some of their rides this year too. It’s definitely growing; we’re seeing more people in town so we want to make sure that we can have something for everybody,” she said.

One family friendly event, the Port City Pet Pageant, was held Sunday afternoon. While all types of animals were welcome, six canines competed in nine different categories.

Winners were as follows:

• Patriotic: Kenny with dog Rocco;

• Twins: Kenny with dog Rocco;

• Oldest: Lilah and Hadie with Cash;

• Best trick: Lilah and Hadie with Cash;

• Smallest pet: Sky and Zephyr with Gina;

• Biggest pet: Natalie and Molly with Chewy;

• Best dressed: Annabelle with Pete;

• Cutest: Eve with Buggy; and

• Best in Show Blue Bytwork Spirit Award of Excellence: Chewy.

Judges were Mary Russell, Meg Voelker and Cindy Fuller.

Forest Festival favorite, the Scottville Clown Band performed an afternoon concert, and the bed races on Sunday evening closed out this year’s events.

“We want to thank all the volunteers and sponsors and committee members and co-chairs. It’s a lot of moving parts to put this festival on so having everybody there it’s just been amazing and we need more help to make it bigger and better next year,” said Bytwork.