Fraley joins News Advocate staff

MANISTEE — The News Advocate recently welcomed reporter Scott Fraley to the editorial staff to cover the county beat for the newspaper.

Fraley graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Arts in communications in 2007. He studied mass

communications with a focus on emerging digital platforms.

“I look forward to experiencing my new home of Manistee, and I hope to grow as a writer under the experienced tutelage of the News Advocate staff,” said Fraley.

Fraley wrote news and features throughout the Genessee County area, contributing articles to the Clio Messenger, Flusing Observer, Davison Flagstaff and Mt. Morris News as part of the Flint Journal from 2002 to 2005.

“Scott brings several years’ experience in newspapers, as well as a diverse background in the business,” said Michelle Graves, managing editor.

From 2007 to 2014, he developed print and digital marketing campaigns for clients as a creative consultant with MLive Media Group, and most recently Fraley worked as a graphic designer for Nearsighted Studios from 2014 to 2019.

Fraley moved to Manistee in 2018 with his wife Courtney.

“Scott is excited to learn more about the area and issues that are important to the residents,” said Graves. “I think sources will find he is a good listener and easy to talk to; he’s ready to jump right in.”

Along with tackling issues in county and township government, Fraley is also in charge of the News Advocate’s weekly Faith & Religion, and senior news pages.

Fraley can be reached at scott.fraley@pioneer.com or (231) 398-3111.