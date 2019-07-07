Group tasked with ‘preventative’ search and rescue on dunes

By Patti Brandt Burgess

The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.

GLEN ARBOR — It takes up to 24 rescue workers to stretcher a person to the top of the No. 9 overlook in the Sleeping Bear Dunes, especially since high water and erosion have left no beach for a rescue vehicle.

It’s a labor-intensive process that uses ropes, winches and a lot of elbow grease, said Andy Blake, acting chief ranger for the National Park System.

A Preventative Search and Rescue (PSAR) team formed in 2017 to cut down on the number of people who ignore the posted signs and shimmy down the dunes, only to realize they don’t have enough gas to climb back up.

The team consists of an additional park ranger and more than 20 volunteers from the Friends of Sleeping Bear group.

Their goal is to educate people about how hard it is to get back up the dunes.

“People don’t realize how difficult it is,” said Friends volunteer and PSAR team member Kerry Kelly. “It’s really easy going down. Coming back up is brutal.”

On Monday — which promises to be a busy day at the Lakeshore — the team will be at the overlook on the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive — the spot that has historically generated the most 911 calls in the National Lakeshore.

They’ll be under a shade tent with lots of ice water and will be talking with as many dune-goers as possible.

“We’ll have as many of our volunteers as we can out there to educate people on how challenging and dangerous it is to hike the dunes, especially when you’re not prepared,” Blake said.

Many of the people they talk to will be visitors, but a good share of them will also be locals or those who stay for the entire summer, Blake said.

“We do hope that some of the people we reach are returning customers,” he said.

Blake said the program has already been highly effective. In 2016, before the PSAR program started, there were 56 calls to 911, with 36 dune rescues performed.

In 2017 — the year the program was started — there were 24 calls to 911 with 17 dune rescues; in 2018 there were 27 calls and 15 rescues.

“It used to be constant for us and now it’s a lot less frequent,” Blake said.

Melissa DeClaire was an intern with the NPS last year and this year was hired on as the PSAR ranger, Blake said.

Through the year DeClaire and volunteers will also be at the Dune Climb and Pyramid Point, another two high-risk areas.

Park rangers work hand-in-hand with the Glen Lake Fire Department to perform rescues.

“It’s working great,” Fire Chief Bryan Ferguson said of the PSAR program.

Ferguson has done about 100 dune rescues during his 12 years with the department. Rescues take time, he said, but the biggest issue is that during a dune rescue, personnel are not available for other calls.

There is a sign at the No. 9 overlook warning people not to go down the dunes, but they were made to blend in with the scenery.

The new sign will not.

“It’s going to be in your face and this is serious,” Blake said.

Some people also view the warning as a challenge, he said.

Kelly recently spent two hours at the No. 9 overlook. During that time he spoke to 81 people who were planning to go down the dunes, but decided not to after he talked to them about the dangers.

Another 51 people he talked to decided to chance it.

And that was on a rainy, hazy day, he said. When the sun is out, the numbers go way up.

That hill is about 450 feet tall, which doesn’t seem too bad, he said.

“In sand it’s more like 900 feet because every step you take you’re sliding right back down,” Kelly said.

Being out on the dunes is a great time, Kelly said.

“But if we have to do a rescue nobody is having a good time.”