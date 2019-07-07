LACA Summer Concert Series to feature Double Trouble on Wednesday

LUDINGTON — The LACA Summer Concert Series continues Wednesday with a performance by Double Trouble starting at 7 p.m. in Waterfront Park in Ludington.

Francesca Amari and Mary Rademacher Reed team up with the Mark Kahny Band to unleash their “fearsome diva” cabaret show.

Their combination of tight harmony, sassy choreography and audience participation is sure to make for a lively, sing-along evening of entertainment.

The LACA Summer Concert Series is a free family friendly concert series at Waterfront Park in downtown Ludington featuring world class Jazz, Blues, Pop/Rock and R&B music from internationally acclaimed touring artists.

The performance hall at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, located at 107 S. Harrison St., in downtown Ludington, will serve as the series’ inclement weather location.

While the concerts are free to attend and open to the public, putting on the series is not free to the art center. LACA is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that relies on monetary donations to help fund its events and programs. Community members and area business interested in supporting the LACA Summer Concert Series are asked to send their pledges to LACA Summer Concert Series, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington MI 49431 or call (231) 845-2787.