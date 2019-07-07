MHS grad Krahe has turned passion for running into profession

MANISTEE — Denny Krahe has not always been a runner. The 2000 Manistee graduate used to view running as a necessary evil — something to be tolerated in order to compete in other sports.

These days, however, things are different. Running is not just Krahe’s passion — it’s essentially how he earns a living. Between online coaching, a book, a podcast, speaking engagements and a blog all centered around running, Krahe has been able to support himself by sharing his knowledge of the sport he now loves.

“It’s funny to look back and to think about how 20 years ago, the idea of me making my living with anything related to running — I would have laughed you out of the room,” he said. “Now, here we are and running is something I do for fun, and I obviously don’t make my living as a runner, but running is the industry I’m in.

“… It’s been an adventure with how things have evolved in the last five years.”

It all started simply enough. Krahe was working as an athletic trainer, keeping athletes of all levels healthy and able to compete at a high level. He worked with the track and cross country teams at Middle Tennessee State University, but that was about as close to running as he wanted to get until — essentially on a whim — he ran a marathon in 2010.

“I wasn’t much of a runner, but I was like, ‘Oh I’ll do it once and that will be good enough,’” Krahe said. “So I ran it. I didn’t particularly enjoy it, but for some reason — mostly peer pressure — I got talked into running it again. So I ran it again in 2011 — the same race. I had a slightly better experience but still not great. I kind of decided I was done with marathons but I guess I liked running enough to stick with it.

“From the start of 2012 on, I don’t know, it was kind of an acquired taste I guess, and it became something I really enjoy doing,” he continued. “I’ve run several more marathons since then to get some of that bad taste out of my mouth. … So I guess it was just something I started dabbling in to get a little bit of fitness and decided to run a race. I guess that’s where the seed really got planted.”

From that seed grew Krahe’s running-centric blog: dizruns.com. The website was largely neglected until Krahe was bit by the podcasting bug. The podcast launched in 2014 and has allowed him to talk with some pretty important people in the running world.

“I just kind of started and I didn’t know exactly what I was doing, or how to do it, but I just figured it out as I went,” Krahe said. “The show continued to grow and it’s been great. I talk with people who have literally been to the Olympics to represent the United States. I’ve had some Canadian Olympians, as well, and actually I’ve had some from the U.K. … And I’ve talked to folks who have literally been running for just a few months and are still trying to figure it out and obviously a lot of folks somewhere in the middle of that.

“Hearing their stories, journeys, experiences and what running has been like for them, and sharing it with folks, has been pretty fun,” he continued. “It’s something I still enjoy doing. (The podcast has been running for) five years now and it’s closing in on 750 episodes and I have no plans on stopping any time soon.”

Dissatisfied with many of the training programs peddled online that seemed to ignore the fact that runners would benefit from having a program tailored specifically to their needs, experience and abilities, Krahe wrote a book, “Be Ready on Race Day,” in which he shares how he creates custom programs for his clients.

“It is kind of a how-to manual for creating your own training plan,” he said. “A big part of how I earn my living these days is coaching runners online, and I really have a problem with the idea that one size fits all, especially when it comes to something like running or personal training or anything where you’re working with an individual. Obviously, everybody’s unique and everybody has their own strengths, weaknesses, levels of experience and whatnot. So the idea of saying, ‘Here’s this plan that will help you run a marathon,’ and then it’s just a one-size-fits-all cookie-cutter type of approach, has never sat right with me.

“… This is what I do as a coach,” Krahe continued. “This is what I do for a living. It’s pretty much step by step of everything I do, either for the do-it-yourself type of folks or the folks who don’t have room in the budget to actually hire me, but have room in the budget to buy a book. This can help them either start from scratch and do it themselves, or take one of those one-size-fits-all programs as a framework, but tweak it, adjust it and make it the plan for the one person for the one race they’re training for instead of trying to force themselves into that one plan. They can now make the plan fit them.”

Krahe resides in Lakeland, Florida these days, but running in the Firecracker 5K had been on his to-do list for quite some time. Up until this year, unfortunately, the timing had never worked out.

“We usually try to get out of the Florida heat and come back to visit friends and family in the summertime — usually around the Fourth of July,” he said. “The last few years, it seems like the race has been before the Fourth and it has been like the day we get to town or the day before we get to town, so I haven’t been able to run it.

“We got to town this year on June 30, so that was perfect,” Krahe continued. “No issues at all. … It worked out well to be able to run the race this year and support the cause of the track and the cross country teams and what not. I don’t do a lot of 5Ks — I tend to like the longer stuff — but for the right cause I can get behind running a hard three miles.”

Krahe ran a lot more than three miles on Saturday. Having the goal of running a marathon distance once every month this year, he decided to make the Firecracker 5K a small part of a 26.2-mile run. Krahe ran roughly 15 miles before the 5K kicked off and finished up with several more miles to reach his goal.

Having successfully run a distance on Saturday that some might consider downright masochistic, it can certainly be said Krahe was ready on race day.