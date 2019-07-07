Nearly 250 compete in annual Firecracker 5K

MANISTEE — Nearly 250 participants from far and wide turned out for the annual Firecracker 5K and 1K Fun Run on Saturday.

The annual race — which routes runners from Manistee High School, through the local neighborhoods and along the city’s First Street Beach — is a longstanding tradition of the Manistee National Forest Festival. Its proceeds support the Manistee Community Track.

On Saturday, Christopher Lewis, 23, of Birmingham was top male finisher in the time of 18:42.5 while Amelia Kashian, 14, of Brighton was topped the female field, finishing in 20:45.5.

Paul Niedzielski, 40, of Mattawan was the top Male Master winner in 18:53.4 while Heidi Kelley, 48, of Whitehall was the top Female Master finisher in 22:16.0.

Firecracker 5K Results

Female Age 10 and Under

Isabelle Schubert 27:21.7

Madison Graham 28:00.9

Kaya Arnold 32:13.9

Phoebe Tudor 35:16.0

Della Avendt 35:17.1

Male Age 10 and Under

Lance Niedzielski 22:53.5

Finley Sawhill 30:14.0

Female 11-13

Ceci Postma 22:47.1

Claire Neumann 22:58.7

Rowan Ensing 23:16.9

Lauren Niedzielski 24:12.0

Bella Reed 24:13.6

Lorraine Holtgren 24:52.4

Jayme Johannesen 25:23.5

Evelyn Koller 29:23.6

Naomi Kooy 30:12.4

Lyla Holtgren 32:46.4

Male 11-13

Luke Smith 19:37.9

Hunter Helminski 20:11.2

Jack O’Donnell 21:36.6

Ryder Householder 22:06.8

Noah Arnold 26:30.4

Ben Miller 26:52.3

Noah Berns 26:56.1

Garrett Reimer 28:33.1

Damien Mcentaffer 32:26.8

Ben Eilers 36:42.2

Tyler Whitman 38:25.3

Female 14-16

Reese Ensing 21:51.6

Olivia Holtgren 21:56.7

Solana Postma 23:37.3

Taylor Myers 24:11.6

Olivia Smith 24:48.3

Brynn O’Donnell 24:58.3

Allie Thomas 26:01.7

Marial Rahn 32:32.3

Male 14-16

Royce Eggert 19:48.1

Luke Kooy 21:27.5

Jordan Fink 21:54.5

Jarod Wright 22:10.4

Jacob Lindeman 23:24.3

Seth Thompson 23:46.5

Trent Beaudrie 24:16.6

Tug Thuemmel 28:56.7

Cory Wagoner 32:13.2

Mitchell Neumann 32:50.6

Female 17-19

Noelle Fink 23:11.0

Erin Middleton 24:33.8

Kyra Deehr-Lewis 25:13.2

Nathalee Simoneatte 25:54.8

Kendahl Wright 27:24.4

Ellary Bylsma 29:10.0

Kalera Rahn 38:10.1

Male 17-19

Elliott Komaloski 19:27.5

Devin Neumann 21:34.3

Bishop Davis 22:36.9

Finnian Bylsma 23:51.2

Connor Hallberg 29:09.6

Female 20-24

Charity Felton 29:23.9

Grace Bylsma 31:02.8

Lexie Brown 39:39.9

Male 20-24

Maxwell Austin 21:26.8

Nick De La Rosa 21:50.1

Ben Kolanowski 23:28.8

Andrew Solberg 23:29.3

Kyle Tomaszewski 24:00.3

Zachary Johnson 24:04.3

Female 25-29

Jackie Kacynski 32:11.3

Male 25-29

Jamie Cooper 25:13.0

Kristopher Kacynski 32:10.7

Female 30-34

Amanda Dixon 23:55.9

Chelsea Brown 26:41.0

Jacqueline Bialik 28:02.7

Laura Hall 29:28.3

Michelle Kruse 32:11.3

Jean Schimke 34:02.9

Denise Lijewski 34:24.5

Kali Owens 34:42.0

Jessica Maschinski 35:18.5

Lisa Heggen 36:23.8

Caitlin Owens 42:36.0

Male 30-34

Therran Ferguson 36:27.9

Female 35-39

Alisha Christensen 21:46.5

Andrea Fredrickson 22:34.0

Jesse Keson 24:01.8

Jessica Smith 24:44.8

Kristen Mowry Janiczek 25:28.7

Krysta Ellis 26:39.7

Jenny Howes 26:39.7

Nicole Bladzik 26:46.2

Jennifer Yost 27:09.2

Cassandra Ferguson 27:24.8

Kate Sawhill 28:16.6

Phyllis Summers 34:04.2

Dana Riley 34:43.3

Laura Eilers 38:43.2

Susan Dipple 39:16.6

Bridget Warnke 39:41.3

Michean Miller 39:43.9

Breanne Duby 46:33.9

Male 35-39

Thomas McIntyre 21:03.8

Gabe Ellis 22:55.6

Dan Cooke 23:35.0

Mike Avendt 24:26.3

Josh Smith 24:30.6

Denny Krahe 24:36.0

Cory Wagoner 26:03.8

Daniel Heitjan 26:20.1

Jeremy Smith 26:45.7

Rob Sievert 27:16.5

Chuck Arnold 27:24.6

Patrick Sawhill 30:14.8

Chris Eilers 32:05.5

Shaun Dipple 39:16.8

Female 40-44

Michelle Taylor 28:40.6

Laura Lundstrom 30:37.3

Sarah Pruszynski 32:07.3

Alma Holtgren 33:21.7

Jyl Mullins 36:56.4

Erica Howe 173 37:37.3

Sarah Diebel 39:38.9

Julie Snyder 46:14.1

Lisa Meads 46:14.2

Male 40-44

Matt Keson 20:02.5

Matt Bladzik 23:34.8

Craig Wenzlick 23:56.6

James Beaudrie 26:35.9

Matt Berns 28:06.6

Paul Duby 30:40.8

David Warnke 31:09.8

Michael Wierzbicki 31:15.2

Josh Tudor 35:17.9

Female 45-49

Mandi Niedzielski 25:31.7

Sunnifa Deehr 35:04.0

Donna Keshien 37:25.7

Trisha Fires 38:09.5

Christine Porras 39:43.4

Dawn Graham 42:21.7

Juie Neumann 52:31.3

Laura Paez 53:48.7

Male 45-49

Dave Otto 19:21.7

Scott Smith 21:32.6

Steve Householder 22:47.4

James Fink 23:37.0

Kevin Postma 23:39.6

Ed Johannesen 24:49.4

Chris Miller 26:59.9

Mark Kalfayan 27:26.5

James Neumann 28:43.3

Matt Irelan 31:20.4

Timothy Yocum 36:01.9

Brian Whitman 38:25.5

Female 50-54

Sue Kolanowski 23:32.8

Marei Novak 31:50.7

Lynne Calais 32:26.0

Mariya Deehr 33:03.1

Carlin Bylsma 33:52.5

Brooks Johnson 37:37.2

Kathi Lavender 42:35.9

Male 50-54

Bruce Lewis 20:23.3

Mike Battle 21:48.6

Shawn Middleton 27:31.2

Dan Perry 27:56.4

Joe Mapes 29:15.3

Eric Steinberg 29:46.7

Sam Miller 31:11.6

Brad Osmond 132 32:05.3

Greg Bylsma 33:52.4

Nicholas Callesen 34:42.4

Female 55-59

Anita Mlejnek 30:43.6

Sally Wagoner 31:53.0

Mary Russ 34:58.2

Male 55-59

Mike Webster 22:40.7

Matt Simpson 24:21.1

Mark Kolanowski 25:53.0

Female 60-64

Susan Hasenbank 26:59.8

Julie Raymond 30:08.7

Bonnie Robbert 30:29.2

Pamela Schweitzer 32:31.6

Mary Merkey 34:03.7

Kathleen Sievert 38:09.6

Vicki Webster 39:54.9

Barbara Zeile 41:32.8

Nancy Adams 44:24.4

Debbie Mathewson 52:30.5

Male 60-64

Paul Schweitzer 32:31.8

Bryan Sievert 32:48.2

Richard Zeile 47:42.3

John Kruse 52:30.5

Female 65-69

Donna Swanson 29:34.0

Jane Sievert 43:48.9

Male 65-69

Frank Schwartz 22:01.4

Jim Mowry 23:20.2

Bob Sievert 30:52.0

Female 70-74

Linda Devries 44:09.5

Male 70-74

Bruce Fredrickson 27:44.3

Gerald Rohn 32:03.4

Robert Dlouhy 35:46.7

Randy Slater 38:35.6