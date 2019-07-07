Press Release for Bus Day at the Big Sable Lighthouse:

MASON COUNTY — The Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers (SPLKA) is hosting bus service on Thursday to the Big Sable Point Lighthouse.

Round trip bus transportation from noon to 5 p.m. is offered from the building next to the Ludington State Park office to the Big Sable Lighthouse. An additional charge will be collected on this day from visitors who take advantage of the bus transportation.

The music of Nashville based group Rough and Tumble will welcome visitors when they arrive.

Prolific song writers, performers and born travelers, Pennsylvania-born Mallory Graham and California-born Scott Tyler have lived in their 16-foot camper since 2015, making tire tracks nationwide since 2011 as a traveling Folk-Americana duo. Their history goes back as far as New England in the fall of 2007 and as close as going from friends to bandmates to married bandmates. The story is as linear and circular as any.

This Americana duo has been featured at SPLKA’s Night at the Lights Concert Series at the Little Sable Point Lighthouse.

The next day will be July 27 and the music will be country group High Lonesome.