Saints back on track with sweep of Jetbox

MANISTEE — Well, what a difference a week makes.

Fresh off their first losing streak of the season, the Manistee Saints got right back to their winning ways over the weekend with a sweep of Detroit Jetbox at Rietz Park.

Manistee took the Great Lakes United Baseball League-leaders to task, winning both games Saturday by the scores of 6-3 and 5-4 before cruising to an 11-0 victory in Sunday’s series finale, which was changed from a scheduled doubleheader to a single nine-inning game due to Jetbox’s depleted roster.

“I thought we played really well all weekend,” said Saints manager Tyrone Collins. “Anytime you come out and sweep a team is a good thing. And Jetbox was 12-1 coming in here, so for us to take three from a good, solid team, that’s huge.”

Manistee was on a mission to bounce back from last weekend’s home series, in which the Saints saw the other side of a sweep, losing four games to the Oil City Stags.

“We should have probably won three of those games — at the very least two — but it didn’t happen,” Collins said, citing blown leads and missed opportunities throughout. “The positive is we bounced right back this weekend. … We definitely kept the walks down, and we got key hits when we needed them, to bring those runs in.”

The Saints got right down to business Saturday, scoring the first two runs of the opener in the bottom of the first to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Lucas Weinert and Logan Briggs led off the frame with a pair of base hits, which was soon followed by Nick Brzezinski’s RBI single to put Manistee on the board. Briggs made it 2-0 when he scored from third on a Jetbox error.

Detroit plated a run in the top of the fourth, but the Saints were quick to respond in the bottom half of the frame as Briggs singled in a pair of runs for a 4-1 lead. Briggs ultimately led his team’s offense in Saturday’s opener, finishing 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored, as Brzezinski and Roddy MacNeil each finished with two hits and an RBI to their names.

Jetbox led off the fifth with a single and a double, which sparked a Saints pitching change as starter Kirk Myers made way for teammate Zach Platt. Detroit later scored on a sacrifice fly and a Saints fielding error to cut into Manistee’s lead, 4-3. Myers finished with four strikeouts while allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks. Platt eventually picked up the win in two scoreless innings of relief.

Again, the Saints were unfazed and responded quickly.

In the bottom of the fifth, MacNeil hit a sac fly, scoring Trenton Smiley, which was followed by an RBI double by Travis McCormick to make it 6-3. The teams held each other scoreless in the sixth, and Manistee’s Cam Fewless notched the save in a quick top of the seventh.

While the Saints were able to hold an early lead in Game 1, they had to battle back for a walk-off victory in Saturday’s nightcap.

Manistee starter Levi Irish struggled in the top of the first, allowing three runs on two hits and a trio of hit batters.

“He struggled with command early,” Collins said. “We talked about it — it happens — but he had to buckle down. I told him I can’t be pulling him out in the first inning, because there’s a lot more baseball to play.

“When you’re trying to get through four games in a weekend, everybody’s got to do their part.”

The message resonated and Irish allowed just one more run (a solo homer to lead off the top of the third) in his next 5 2/3 innings of work. He finished with four strikeouts.

“He settled in real nice,” Collins said, “and gave us the opportunity to come back and win that ballgame.”

Offensively, the Saints chipped away, getting one back in the bottom of the first as Weinert scored on an error, and plating another in the fourth — this time scored by Lucas Richardson — again on a Jetbox miscue.

Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh, the Saints rallied with four straight one-out singles, from Weinert, Briggs, Smiley and Strickland, the latter pair with RBI knocks to tie the game at 4-4. Brzezinski, then, followed it up with a groundout that scored Smiley for the come-from-behind walk-off win.

“That was really the highlight of the weekend for us,” Collins said. “We laid a bit of an egg early, but (Irish) went back out there, settled in, and did a nice job keeping us in the ballgame, which allowed us to walk that thing off.

“It was exciting.”

Fewless picked up the win in a brief relief appearance, in which he struck out a batter. Weinert led the way at the plate for the Saints in Game 2, finishing 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Late-game heroics were unnecessary on Sunday, as the Saints turned their momentum into a seven-run first inning that put them well on their way to a win.

A combination of walks, errors and wild pitches courtesy of Jetbox helped Manistee’s cause in the opening frame, as the Saints batted around the order, highlighted by MacNeil’s RBI single.

McCormick made it 8-0 in the bottom of the second with a sacrifice fly to right that scored Smiley; the Saints’ Martin Foley knocked an RBI single in the the fourth; and in the fifth, Brzezinski scored on Richardson’s sac fly to make it 10-0 and the Saints scored their final run on another Detroit error. The game was ended in the seventh due to the mercy rule.

Richardson and MacNeil — both Brethren graduates — led the offense with two hits apiece, each with an RBI.

The Saints used three pitchers to shut out Detroit, as starter Kyle Gorski allowed just one hit while striking out four in three innings, and Braedan Lundquist and Ty Sobczak each allowed a hit with a strikeout in two innings apiece.

“There’s no doubt about it, they were a little down in their staffing this weekend,” Collins said of Jetbox, a typical amateur baseball powerhouse. “It’s a long way across the state for them on a holiday weekend, so they were missing a few guys. But it’s no different in the scorebook. We beat the Jetbox three times.”

The Saints will travel to Riverdale this weekend for a four-game league series with the Mid Michigan Starz on Saturday and Sunday.