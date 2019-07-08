The following news items are reprinted from the Manistee Daily News for the week July 5 through July 10, 1919 and are compiled by Teena Kracht from the newspaper archives of the Manistee County Historical Museum. Read more of her 100 Years Ago column at www.manisteenews.com:

“Although not a pretentious a celebration as in previous years, yesterday’s (Fourth of July) affair was a highly successful one in view of the many celebrations which have taken place during the past year. For the past few days trains and boats have brought in huge numbers, and roads leading into the city were crowded with automobiles and carriages containing out-of-town people on their way to help Manistee celebrate.

“The Fourth was more glorious from the fact that it was celebrated safely and sanely. There was entertainment aplenty. No accidents or reports of disorders were received…The lack of large fire-crackers was noticeable, and there even seemed to be a diminishing of the smaller noise-producers.

Opening with concerts by the Manistee band…the city then turned to the big feature of the day–the peace pageant and war review.

“Admittedly shorter in length and less elaborate and impressive than some previous parades, the one yesterday was striking…

“The splendid show of war mothers,clad in white, with red, white and blue sashes hanging from their shoulders, was most noteworthy. Though they were permitted to drop out at Smith street, the women who had offered their sons to Uncle Sam insisted on marching over the entire course.

“A thing of beauty was the ‘Gold Star’ float, representing the county’s dead in the war. At the head of an improvised grave, which was pure white, sprinkled with gold stars, stood a beautiful girl, also gowned in flowing white, holding aloft an object representing the light of liberty. At her feet was a cross. On the sides of the float was inscribed the words: ‘If Ye Break Faith With Us Now,’ taken from the immortal poem, ‘In Flanders Fields.’

“With heads erect, clad in uniforms of the trenches, and peering under the brim of camouflaged helmets, marched the veterans of the famous ‘Red Arrow’ division…Supplemented by squads of soldiers representing several divisions and a squad of sailors, the representation of service men was commendable.

“After dinner the celebrants prepared for the other events of the day. A large number attended the baseball game, and many availed themselves of the lake excursion, and the vicinity of Maple street bridge was thronged with spectators for the aquatic events. Preceded by a driving wind, a heavy shower fell late in the afternoon, driving the celebrants to shelter. There was no grievance, however, at this, as the thought of the benefit of the rain overshadowed thoughts of the fun spoiled.

“For a time it was thought the anticipated pavement dance would have to be called off. However, workmen swept off the water, and by evening the surface was ideal for dancing. One of the greatest crowds ever assembled at a pavement dance was enjoying the diversion when another rain fell, and the affair was discontinued.

“The celebration was continued today and will be brought to a climax tomorrow with memorial services on the Court House lawn.

“TOLEDO, July 5.–The worst whipped champion in the world’s history, Jess Willard, erstwhile wearer of the world’s heavyweight championship crown, yesterday afternoon surrendered to his young challenger, Jack Dempsey, the laurels of fistic premiership.

“The GENERAL MEADE, a government sand-sucker, arrived here Thursday evening and will spend a week in dredging the harbor wherever needed.

“The whole country celebrates the birthday of these four Manisteeans: George A. Dunham, Dr. Lewis S. Ramsdell, Mrs. Winnogene Scott and Mrs. Harry W. Musselwhite. They were all Fourth of July babies once upon a time, some years ago.

“The aristocracy of the next generation probably will consist of those whose sires were rich enough to stock up a cellar in 1919.

“Chief Grady had all officers of the police department on the job yesterday acting as traffic controllers. No auto accidents occurred as a result, which is a feather in the hat of the chief and his aides. ‘Jim’ Hemmingson, the relief officer, made a hit with the autoists by his work in moving traffic at the dangerous Division Street corner, each time sending the motorist off with a word of Fourth of July cheer.

“‘We shall not soon forget the splendid service these men who died gave to their country,’ said Dr. A. F. Hess, concluding an eloquent eulogy to the county’s honored dead at deeply impressive memorial services in Court House park yesterday afternoon. ‘In the heart of a nation’s appreciation their magnificent memory will remain imperishable.’

“During the tribute…fully 1,000 people stood, and faces lifted to the platform above which were outspread the great county service flag and a number of other service flags, with their sacredly significant stars of gold, gave visual evidence of the sentiment of appreciation that inspired their attendance.

“Manistee’s first post-bellum Fourth of July celebration is over.

“The event which was in the nature of a war review and peace pageant will be remembered for its lack of brilliance. A feeling of solemnity replaced pomp and ceremony.

“NEW YORK, July 7.–The giant British dirigible R-34 moored at Roosevelt field, Mineola, L. I.. at 9:54 o’clock yesterday morning, [crossing the Atlantic and] completing the longest air trip in history.

“The time consumed was a few minutes over 108 hours. The big air ship brought thirty-one persons, one of which was a 16 year old boy, stowaway, and a tortoise-shell cat.

“LONDON, by airship across the Atlantic, July 7.–’Aerial mail from England to America which I believe within two or three years will grow into frequent and dependable transocean traffic begins with the voyage of the R-34 to Long Island,’ Howard E. Coffin, Council of National Defense member of the American aviation commission, declared today.

“In an interview, which has the distinction of being the first regular news story ever carried across the Atlantic by air cruiser, Coffin forecasted that peace will speedily bring tremendous achievements in aviation. He predicted the United States will be crossed and crisscrossed by transcontinental lines…All continents will be connected by crowded air routes during the next decade.

WASHINGTON, July 7. — The United States had a ‘secret government’ during the war which functioned in disregard of law, Chairman Graham of the special house committee on war department expenditures charged today.

“This ‘secret government’ was the advisory commission of the Council of National Defense…he said.

“Among other things he charged that these members were made real executives instead of an advisory commission [and] allowed interested parties to fix prices of war supplies and violated trust laws.

“The commission planned censorship at the suggestion of Philip Patchin of the state department, the charges say. The system of food control was designed and selected Hoover as director, Graham charges.

“Fifteen hours and nine minutes of delightful daylight.

“Someone should explain to the senate that its job is to ratify a treaty, not to ratify a president.

“Some 30 more or less distinguished and indubitably dusty tourists from downstate, comprising the West Michigan PIke publicity publicity party were given characteristic Manistee greeting, welcome and entertainment here last night and this morning continued their journey with the consciousness of having enjoyed one of the times of their lives, and the fixed determination to make Manistee a permanent night control on all future tours.

“The five carloads of tourists were met…by a large convoy of Manistee motorists…and made the motorcade into the city a highly impressive affair.

“[After signing the Chippewa register] adjournment was soon taken to the Country Club, where with 100 Manisteeans assembled to amplify the greetings, no doubt was left as to the exuberance of the welcome. A sumptuous Country Club dinner followed, with a round of felicitous short addresses, some snappy singing by the visitors, who appeared well organized for such a purpose, and this in turn was followed by a genuine frolic, the third pavement dance in Manistee’s recent series of such joy functions.

“The visitors entered heartily into the spirit of all the festivities…

“Supt. A. G. Stead, formerly of the Boyne City public schools, recently chosen head of the local schools…has arrived in Manistee with his family. He will occupy the residence owned by E. J. Wexstaff, 411 Second Street. Beside his wife, he has one son, Virgil, 13 years old.

“‘The first impression received upon coming into Manistee is especially commendable indeed; that is, the general neatness and businesslike appearance of the city.’

“Supt. Stead also gave praise to the schools…He stated that the system was in excellent shape

“Supt. Stead is a strong believer in vocational advisement, but not in the extreme sense. ‘I also believe,’ he said ‘in the development of the physical, mental and moral powers in parallel lines. The first thing though, is the physical development of the child, because he can’t get the other two until he is physically fit, then mentally is in shape for its culture.’

“MEN WANTED. Come to Two Rivers, Wisconsin and obtain steady work at good wages. Population 7,000. All modern improvements. Own your own home. Two hundred modern houses now being built. Will be sold on easy installment plan.

“We need woodworkers, machine hands, bench hands, common laborers. THE HAMILTON MFG. CO. Two Rivers, Wis.

“Many a man has now discovered that he wasted his time when he learned how to mix drinks.

“The man who talks about how much he gives isn’t much more annoying than the one who talks about how little he eats.

“WASHINGTON, July 9.–President Wilson was back in the White House today after four months’ absence, ready for the campaign for ratification of the peace treaty.

“The president today was putting the final touches to the message in which he will present the treaty and League of Nations covenant to the senate for its approval. Likewise, bitter enemies of the league perfected plans for their attack.

“WASHINGTON, July 9.–A bill prohibiting presidents of the United States from leaving the country during their term of office was introduced today in the House by Representative Campbell of Kansas.

“The bill provides that it shall be unlawful for the president to transact executive business outside of Washington.

“A couple residing in Marilla Township who were arrested Monday night by Sheriff E. M. Hallock charged with lewd and lascivious co-habitation for almost three years, on complaint of citizens in the community, were arraigned before Justice Greve yesterday afternoon.

The alleged illegally married couple have two children, one two years old and the other an infant of two months. “Five years ago (the woman’s) husband was sent to Marquette penitentiary for a statutory offense, his eight-year-old daughter being the victim. He is now serving a term of from 10 to 20 years in the prison. Last March the woman started a suit for divorce from her first husband but for some reason the matter has not yet been adjusted. She was the mother of three children then, but they were taken away from her.

“When asked by the court yesterday what their nationality was, they emphatically stated they were ‘yanks.’ (The two) were bound over to circuit court, with bail at $300 each for their appearance.

“If this case is settled favorably the woman wants to marry another man of Marilla Township, she said.

“The discontinuance of operation by the defunct Michigan East & West railroad certainly has hit the merchants in the smaller towns touched by the system a hard blow.

“Since the road discontinued their regular service merchants in Dighton and other points along the line have been very unsettled and several have sold out. Three business houses of Dighton have quit or are in the selling out stage. Only one store remains at Edgetts, and Luther is also affected.

“It is regrettable that this change has taken place, as all villages are in the heart of one-time prosperous communities. Inability to secure rapid transit of incoming commodities, and the custom of farmers transporting their products to Pere Marquette or G. R. & I points by automobile are blamed for the closing of the stores, as all domestic business has been diverted to other localities.

“Manistee has been getting some most desired publicity — publicity of a sort that money could not buy–as a result of the Pike tourists’ visit to this city Monday night. All three Grand Rapids newspapers…on Tuesday carried front page stories under Manistee datelines, from their own staff correspondents en tour with the party, bestowing the warmest praise on Manistee….

“The rain and thunderstorm which struck Manistee last yesterday afternoon proved a blessing to Manistee county farmers, who were on the verge of despair, believing that the past few days of warm weather, yesterday morning being exceptionally hot, promised another dry spell. Though accompanied by a driving wind…no damage was reported.

“The register at the Chippewa Hotel last night showed the place to be practically filled with guests. Every one of the rooms with the exception or one or two was taken. The lobby is undergoing a general renovating and redecorating.

“C. N. Russell’s rose hedge, just south of the Country club grounds, now is in radiant bloom and truly a thing of beauty. Not in years has it presented so attractive an appearance. It is well worth a trip in anyone’s automobile to behold.

“They used to say that the mail is fast, the telegraph faster and the long distance telephone instantaneous. They USED to say it, but all three of these institutions are reversing their records nowadays. We got a letter yesterday–July 9–that was mailed in Grand Rapids July 5.

“One of the best things we got out of the war is the conviction that the world consists of the U S. A. and some other countries where none of us would care to live.

“One thinks fondly of the good old days when meat was 10 cents a pound but he doesn’t always remember that men worked for 10 cents an hour in those days.

‘Authorities having ruled that whiskey may be had on physician’s prescription, expert pathologists may be expected to speedily discover the Latin word for thirst and classify it as a serious malady.

“Harry Bakuri Okits, Manistee’s only Japanese citizen, is decidedly not ‘a man without a country.’ In direct contrast to Philip Nolan, Edward Everett Hale’s ‘man without a country,’ he is a man with many countries. Beside the Nipponese kingdom, the land of his birth, he is claimed by the United States and England, while several other nations have had an option on him.

“Okita is a man with many countries because he was born in Japan, chose America as his home, and served in the war of humanity for England. He received his early education in China, obtained some more in Mexico, and then topped off his interesting life with traveling in Germany, France, England, South Africa and Australia.

“He next moved to South Africa, from which place he crossed the ocean to this continent, choosing Mexico as a temporary home. There he completed his grammar school education, after which he packed up his belongings and went to San Francisco. From 1898 the United States has been his home. He has visited his native country once since he left it as a child. That was during the Russian-Japanses war, when he was sent by the San Francisco Chronicle.

“After completing his freshman year at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Okita enlisted in the10th Battalion Engineers of the Canadian Expeditionary forces. He was ordered overseas in June, 1917. For a long while he was stationed at Limoges, France. To his credit he participated in engagements at Chateau-Thierry, Zyon, Verdun and Argonne. At Alma he suffered a slight wound in his leg. He was on his feet again a few months later.

“Okita’s service was not ordinary. For deeds in the war of which he says little, but which are a matter of record, he possesses three medals. The two chief citations are the English Distinguished Service Order and the second highest decoration of Russia.

“The young Jap returned to Canada late in 1918 and early this year was discharged at London, Ontario. He is now in Manistee as an employe at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Richard W. Smith. In 1917 he was assistant chef at the Chippewa hotel.

“The high cost of securing an education may cut short further schooling for this ambitious and thoroughly interesting Jap. If the opportunity presents itself, however, he expects to continue his college work.

“WASHINGTON, July 5.–’You heat your house in winter; why not cool it in summer?’

“This idea occurred to Dr. Alexander Graham Bell when the Washington weather became extremely sizzling.

“‘We go up to the Arctic regions and heat our houses and live,’ he explains. ‘We go down to the tropics and die.’

“‘…Remember that cold air is heavier than warm air. You can take a bucket of cold air, for example, and carry it about in the summer-time and not spill a drop, but if you make a hole in the bottom of your bucket, then, of course, the cold air will all run out.

“‘I began it think that it might be possible to apply the bucket principle to at least one room in my Washington home, and thus secure a place of retreat in the summer-time…

“‘Now, it so happens that I have in the basement of my house a swimming tank…so I turned the water out to study the situation. The tank seemed to be damp and sides felt wet and slimy.

“‘I reflected, however, that the condensation..resulted from the fact that the sides of the tank were cooler than the air admitted…It occurred to me that if I admitted air that was very much colder than I wanted to use, then it would be warming up in the tank and becoming drier all the time…

“I therefore provided a refrigerator, in which were placed large blocks of ice covered with salt…in another room at a higher elevation, and a pipe covered with asbestos paper was employed to lead the cold air into the tank.

“‘The first effect was the drying of the walls, and then I felt the level of the cold air gradually rising. At last it came over my head. The tank was full and I found myself immersed in cool air. I felt so cool and comfortable that it seemed difficult to believe that Washington stood sizzling outside. I climbed up the ladder…until my head was above the surface, and then found myself breathing a hot, damp muggy atmosphere. I therefore speedily retreated into the tank, where I was perfectly cool and comfortable.

“‘Guided by this experience, I tried another experiment in my house. I put the refrigerator in the attic and led the cold air downward through a pipe covered with asbestos into one of the rooms of the house. The doors were dept shut and the windows were opened at the top. The temperature in that room was perfectly comfortable, about 65 degrees.

“‘Some time ago the papers were speaking of an ice plant that had been installed in the White House and congratulated the president, then Mr. Taft, upon a temperature of only 80 degrees when the thermometer showed 100 degrees outside. Under similar conditions I enjoyed in my house a temperature of 65 degrees (the ideal temperature). With a delicious feeling of freshness in the air.’”