City returns to slower pace after Forest Festival

MANISTEE — People often don’t realize the magnitude of the clean-up process that occurs after holding an event the magnitude of the Manistee National Forest

Festival.

A crew of City of Manistee Department of Public Works employees, Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce employees and some volunteers were kept busy at First Street Beach Douglas Park on Monday cleaning up the area after five days of fun. Piles of trash needed to be picked up, tents dismantled and just general grounds clean up took place to get the park back in order after thousands of people visited.

Chamber of Commerce officials deemed the 2019 festival a big success and a good time was enjoyed by everyone. The Fourth of July will fall on a Saturday in 2020 and festival officials are predicting even larger crowds for next year.