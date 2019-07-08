Crystal Downs Golf Course topic of July Academy Lecture

BENZONIA — David Rosenberger will present “The 100 Year History of Crystal Downs” in the next Benzonia Academy Lecture.

The lecture will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Mills Community House as part of the Benzie Area Historical Society’s Benzonia Academy Lecture series.

Rosenberger, a tax attorney in Bloomfield Hill and historian for the famed golf course, became a homeowner and member of Crystal Downs in 1988.

Having settled on Frankfort as a summer residence, he decided to learn more about the city’s origins, the logging era, the car ferries, and in particular, how such an outstanding golf course and unique summer residential community at Crystal Downs had come into existence in the somewhat remote northwest Michigan area.

A friend gave Rosenberger some old Frankfort postcards, which started him on a quest for every local postcard he could find. That collection branched into a search for historical maps, newspaper articles, promotional brochures and anything else that could shed light on Crystal Downs and the surrounding community.

In his presentation, Rosenberger will recount where and how he looked for historical information and will share many of the photographs and other items he has recovered over the years.

The talk will focus on the story of how renowned golf course architect, Alister MacKenzie, who also designed Augusta National and Cypress Point in the U.S., Royal Melbourne in Australia, the Jockey Club in Argentina, Titirangi in New Zealand, Lahinch and Cork in Ireland and other renowned courses worldwide, happened to visit such an out-of-the-way place as Frankfort, and who were the individuals who conceived and implemented the Crystal Downs community.

He also will cover the connections between Crystal Downs, Frankfort, the Congregational Summer Assembly, Crystal Lake and Lake Michigan, and recount stories about local residents who have been integral to the club’s operations and preservation of its traditions.

For more information, contact the Benzie Area Historical Society at (231) 882-5539.