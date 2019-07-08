John Bultema and the importance of writing an autobiography

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always been mesmerized by book covers and movie posters that show the hero of the story in the midst of some sort of action

(running, jumping, gripping a weapon, dodging a fireball, etc.). This ploy is typically used to entrance easily entertained, somewhat mundane, people like me as we stare at said artwork and hope for an engrossing thrill ride.

With that said, a few weeks ago Mary Beth Kennedy stopped down to the museum to provide me with a copy of a short autobiography that her father, local businessman John Bultema, had written for his family and friends in January of 2017 roughly 16 months before his passing in July of 2018.

On a sidenote…the writing of one’s own story is always something I encourage to researchers at the museum because as different generations grow up and everyone’s upbringing and experiences are not the same, there will come a time when the people of tomorrow will want to know what it was like living in the past or rather, our present.

This week marks a special week for the Bultema family as nearly 100 family members have converged in Manistee for a reunion.

While the cover of Mr. Bultema’s book shows photos of his various adventures, it does not portray him as a sleek, superspy akin to James Bond. The primary focus shows something a little more down-to-earth…family.

So, in celebration of the many members of the Bultema family that will be in town this whole week, the following are excerpts from Mr. Bulteama’s brief autobiography, “The Life and Times of John Bultema I”:

“I have been around for 93 years A lot of events and experiences have happened in that time. It has been a very fulfilling life. There is no way I can recount all the things that I have experienced in this story of my life. What I would like to do is tell you some of the highlights…

“I grew up in the middle of the Great Depression (in Muskegon). Times were tough. We would walk downtown looking for food any place we could to supplement what came from our garden outside our home. It would have been more fun to go out and play, but we all realized that in order to get a good crop, we had to take care of the garden first.

“Living close to Lake Michigan, I was drawn to the water from an early age. My brothers and I would often fish off the pier, and I would think to myself, “What did God create under the water?” When I was 13, my folks got a new water heater, and I talked them into letting me have the old one. I hauled it behind my bike to the Hinkel Brothers’ Welding Shop on Ottawa Street, and they cut it for me into the shape of a diving helmet. We added a triple pane of glass as my window. I hooked it to a bicycle tire air compressor and, presto, I was diving and was able to see what I had only imagined before.

“It wasn’t long before the sheriff’s department was hiring me to locate cars and bodies that had been lost in rivers and lakes. It was gruesome work, but I loved being underwater.”

John later joined the Navy and served on various submarines during World War II. During that time period, he would meet his future wife of which he says,

“After leave was over, I went back to my sub and she wrote me every day.

Sometimes we were out on patrol for 30 days, and when I’d come back, there were 30 letters waiting for me. My captain could not believe that some young lady would go to all that trouble for me. That young lady, named Elizabeth (or Bette as John would call her) would eventually become John’s wife and together the couple would go on to raise nine children. Shortly after getting married and beginning their family, John and Elizabeth moved to Manistee (eventually settling at 427 Fifth Street for many years) where the Bultema Dock and Dredge Company would be headquartered.

One of the many stories that people still mention today is when Bultema became the successful bidder of the World War II submarine, the U.S.S. Tautog in 1960. Having the non-atomic submarine towed from Milwaukee to Manistee, Bultema, with permission from the Navy, displayed the sub in the river channel behind the Elks Lodge for several months. Later that year, the old submarine began to be scrapped, save for some deck guns, one of which is still on display outside the local V.F.W.

Bultema’s autobiography goes on to tell of other adventures, one involving the search for Noah’s Ark and a near death defying escape off a mountaintop as well as travels around the world with his family.

“It has been quite a life,” concluded Mr. Bultema. “I have tried my best to positively influence my children like my parents influenced me. I taught them…the value of hard work, love of adventure, concern for others, devotion to family and above all love for the Lord. And mine was no solo performance; Bette was the perfect partner.”

So, while most of us will never search for Noah’s Ark, raise a family of nine, or explore the depths of the ocean, the primary thing to garner from Mr. Bultema’s autobiography is that we should all attempt to document our lives in some way so that the people of the future will know who we were and how we lived.

I only hope that if I ever write an autobiography, that people won’t judge it by its cover.