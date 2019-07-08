Looking Back for July 9

20 YEARS AGO

Now playing

Now playing at the Vogue Theatre is “American Pie” in the downstairs auditorium and “Walt Disney’s Tarzan” playing in the upstairs auditorium.

40 YEARS AGO

Many celebrate Maple Grove Centennial

Approximately 10,000 people over four days helped Maple Grove Township celebrate its Centennial, from July 5 to 8. The Grand Parade was held Saturday with 25 entries. Other events included a square dance exhibition and bake-off, a flea market and fish boil, an ox roast and Muzzle Loaders demonstration and a pastie dinner sponsored by the Kaleva Lions Club.

Service station break-in

City police are investigating a break-in discovered this morning by officers on routine patrol. Someone broke a pane of glass from a garage door at the Top Notch Texaco Station located at 145 Harrison St. The door was partially opened but it did not appear anything was taken.

60 YEARS AGO

Many attend Strawberry Festival

Fair skies and moderate temperatures brought out great crowds to make the annual Michigan Strawberry Festival a success. Officials estimated a total attendance of 20,000 people. During the festivities, Larry Reed of Bear Lake won the horsepulling contest and was given a special horsemanship award.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum