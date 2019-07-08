Police identify couple killed in Northern Michigan crash

By John Agar

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. — Police identified a Leelanau County couple killed in a July 5 crash as Jerry and Lucy Burkhardt, both 79.

The other driver, an 80-year-old Kaleva man in a rental truck, suffered minor injuries.

The crash was reported at 2:31 p.m. on South Cedar Road and M-72 in Solon Township, Leelanau County sheriff’s deputies said.

Police and Cedar Area Fire and Rescue found the severely injured victims in a 2010 Hyundai on its side, near a Ryder rental truck that sustained significant front-end damage.

The investigation showed that the husband, driving the Hyundai north on South Cedar, stopped at M-72 before proceeding into the intersection. His car was hit in the passenger side by the westbound rental truck.

Both of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

All of those involved used seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.