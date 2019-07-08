WSCC College for Kids program starts July 29

SCOTTVILLE — The number of college age students roaming the campus at West Shore Community College might be lower during the summer months, but one thing that doesn’t stop is the many ongoing activities for people of all ages.

One of the most popular programs of the summer returns July 29 with the College for Kids program. This unique program that has been running for the past 35 years gives children ages 9 to 15 the opportunity to expand their intellectual horizons with a variety of fun, educational classes.

WSCC Business Opportunity Center administrative assistance Cara Mitchell said this year is going to be a mixture of popular favorites and a few new offerings as well.

“We will have some of the old favorites like Culinary Arts with Aaron Thiel along with Pond Ecology and archery that are both taught by Ludington schools teacher Mark Willis,” said Mitchell. “Something new is we are doing theater with Michelle Kiessel and we have done a class in the past as an acting one, but this will be more for the stage and a lot of fun.”

Another new program coming to College for Kids is a Discover Art program that Mitchell says will have an added twist.

“Instead of focusing on one specific kind of art that will be a little mix of everything,” said Mitchell. “So they will do something different each day as they will be mosaics, nature art, recycled art, painting, media art.”

Due to some renovations taking place this summer to the Tech Center, College for Kids officials are limited in a few of the offerings.

“Normally we offer about 25 classes and this year we are running about 15 classes,” said Mitchell. “Registration doesn’t begin until July 15 at 8 a.m. but we should have plenty of room for all students as we can hold up to 20 to 25 kids. We do have some volunteers that will help if the more popular classes get too large in number.”

Mitchell added that there is a cost for the classes with fees for half day and full day sessions and that the students will receive a T-shirt as part of that registration fee.

“We also have some full and partial scholarships available all they have to do is email me at cemitchell@westshore.edu,” said Mitchell. “They should also include if they are interested in a part of full-time scholarship and any reason why they may need one. I can also be reached at (231) 843-5825.”

Mitchell said due to the construction at the Tech Center they will have a new central meeting place this year.

“We used to start and end our day in that location, so we are moving it and parents will pick up and drop off kids at the Recreation Center,” said Mitchell. “Also we are not serving lunch this year, so if they are taking both morning and afternoon session classes they will have to bring a packed lunch. Due to the construction, the list of classes offered is not as extensive as in the past, but next year will be back in full force.”

College for Kids offers a morning session of classes that run from 9 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session from 12:40 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. Students may enroll in both morning and afternoon sessions or just one class. Classes are open both to students living in the district and to those who may be in the area visiting grandparents and relatives

Parents and prospective students can find a listing of all the classes being offered this year by by visiting westshore.edu and clicking under the community category.

Dial A Ride from Manistee and Ludington are both available at a cost $10 for the whole week. In Manistee that service will be from their main location to the college. People can call the Manistee County Transportation at 723-6525 ext. 1 for further details.

Another fun event coming up at the college at 10 a.m. on July 20 is the fifth annual Muddy Fox Trot, a family-friendly 5K mud run with a boot camp style obstacle course. The mud run will benefit the WSCC Foundation student scholarship fund.

There is an adult registration fee and the course will challenge the weekend warrior through seasoned athlete. The day of the run, current WSCC students will be free with a valid student ID.

Organizers say while there will be challenges, many of the obstacles are similar to other mud runs. The course will include dredging through muddy trenches, scaling muddy hillsides, slogging through shallow water crossings, and climbing over wooden walls and bales of hay.

“It’s an entire day of family fun as participants slip, slide, and slosh their way to victory while raising scholarship money for many of the college’s deserving students,” said Julie Page Smith, race organizer and the college’s Wellness Center director. “Our focus is on creating a unique event and the improved course will make it a memorable one whether running or watching.”

Registration details for the Muddy Fox Trot can be found at westshore.asapconnected.com/ or find the event on Facebook.