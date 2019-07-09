Bed Races conclude Forest Festival fun

MANISTEE — Four teams competed in the annual Bed Races to conclude this year’s Manistee National Forest Festival on Sunday.

Hundreds of spectators line Division Street to cheer on their favorite team. Those racing were The Post Office, Heffron Farms, The Power Nappers and The Picardat Family.

Teams consisted of five members, with four that push the bed and one who rides. A team could be made up of coworkers, friends or family members, and each participating team chose a charity or nonprofit organization for which to race.

“It can be a group of anybody, but what they’ll do is pick a charity or nonprofit organization that they want to race for,” Kott told the News Advocate previously. “And then their winnings will go to that organization, according to how they finish.

“Basically, we’ll have our total donation amount and break it up based on how many teams there are,” he added. “Every team will get something for their organization, but the actual amount will be determined by how much we raise.

First place and $1,000 went to The Post Office, racing for the Manistee High School football and wrestling teams. Heffron Farms, racing for the Wagoner Center in Manistee, won second place and $500.

Third place and $250 went to The Power Nappers, racing for 4the22; and fourth place and $250 went to The Picardat Family racing for the Manistee Senior Center.

The races were formatted in a head-to-head double-elimination style bracket.