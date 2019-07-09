Filer Credit Union announces 2019 scholarship winners

MANISTEE – Filer Credit Union is pleased to announce it’s 2019 class of scholarship winners. Manistee’s largest financial institution has been awarding local students the Filer Credit Union Scholarship for over 20 years.

“The Scholarship program is a very important program for our staff and board of directors. Every year we are excited to receive and review the applications from our area students” says Patty Preuss, CEO of Filer Credit Union, “we are fortunate to be able to award $1000 to each student with an opportunity to have them reapply for another $1000 towards their second year.”

This year, the recipients of the Filer Credit Union Scholarship are; Jaelyn Thomas, Blake Soper, Benjamin Miller, Brayden Perkins, Charlee Schaefer, and Hunter Wojciechowski.

“The board of directors looks forward to this each year,” says Rick Tetsworth, FCU board member, “It allows us to give back to our community and members and really creates a positive impact in the lives of our young leaders.”

To qualify for a Filer Credit Union Scholarship, applicants must be accepted to an accredited college, university or school for the upcoming school year. The applicant or their parents must be a member at Filer Credit Union with the winners being selected from a panel of judges. To learn more about the scholarship or apply, visit the main branch at 1117 28th Street in Manistee, or call at: (231)723-3400.

Filer Credit Union is the largest financial institution in Manistee County, serving 1 in 4 residents and proudly served its members since 1951