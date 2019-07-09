God Bless America races see strong turnout at NMD

KALEVA — Northern Michigan Dragway was blessed with an exceptional turnout at the second annual God Bless America Race Weekend over the Independence Day weekend. The event, sponsored by Hlavka Heating and Cooling, had over 300 race entries and nearly 800 pit passes sold.

Friday night got things started with Thirlby Automotive Street Nights Event #2.

The Street Money class $500 winner was Jim Evans of Benzonia with his Buick Skylark. The Street Trophy victory was captured by first-time visitor, Buck Hickman of Memphis, Tenn., driving a Chevy Corvette Z06.

The High School division victory went to a Camaro driven by Dominic Dyer of Bellaire. Larry Drost of Charlevoix took the Gamblers’ win with his Chevy II.

Saturday night brought more exciting race action. Donnie Heinzer, III, of Manistee won with his Camaro in Bracket II for $1,200.

The Bracket I $1,000 winner was Eric Johnson of Onekama in his Chevy II. The pair of racers then met in a special race-off for an extra $200 from the race sponsor, with Heinzer taking the extra win in that matchup.

Pro Trophy and Street Trophy winners also paired up for an extra $200, as the Dodge Dart of ST winner Brad Haist took the win over PT winner Jim Evans. Evans enjoyed his second final round victory of the weekend.

The Junior divisions also met up for an extra $100, with Ludington’s Hunter Sanford cashing in for a total of $225 in winnings for the evening with his Advanced Junior victory and a win in the run-off between the junior dragsters.

Hannah Moore of Cadillac secured the Mini Junior class victory with 5 round wins, but the youngster was a bit sleepy in her run-off that happened a little bit past her bedtime.

An off weekend provides some rest on July 13, but racing resumes July 20 with TNT Well Service Points Event #10, featuring $1,500 to win in Bracket II. The 22nd Annual Mopars Against the World will take place July 25-27.

NMD is located three miles north of Kaleva on Potter Road. Call (231)362-3439 or visit northernmichigandragway.net or the social media pages for further info.

TNT Well Service Points standings through 8 of 18 events

(Top five in each division)

Pro Systems Bracket I

1 Corey Mikus, Bear Lake, Chevy Camaro, 233

2 Eric Johnson, Onekama, Chevy II, 196

2 Tom Whitaker, Muskegon, Chavy Camaro, 196

4 Steve Mikus, Ashley, Chevy Nova, 173

5 Ben Wenzel Jr., Hemlock, Chevy Cavalier, 144

Hlavka Heating and Cooling Bracket II

1 Mike Stokes, Kaleva, Dodge Challenger/Dart, 217

2 Donnie Heinzer III, Manistee, Chevy Camaro, 216

3 Brad Harris, Mesick, Dragster, 214

4 Phil Anderson, Maple City, Pontiac Phoenix, 171

5 Mark Daniels, South Boardman, Chevy Camaro, 170

Racing Engine Technologies Pro Trophy

1 Tom Lauber, Gaylord, Chevy Camaro, 256

2 David Evans, Benzonia, Chevy Monte Carlo, 216

3 Bob Bushen, Whitehall, Chevy Malibu, 191

4 Jim Bacon, Luther, Chevy Camaro, 183

5 Devin Orth, Traverse City, Ford Mustang, 181

Thirlby Auto Parts Advanced Juniors

1 Cody Marlatt, Bailey, 173

2 Hunter Sanford, Ludington, 140

3 Isaac Mikus, Bear Lake, 112

4 John Root, Manton, 105

5 Ben Lauber, Gaylord, 103

Auto Body Complete Mini Juniors

1 Jesse Persinger, Free Soil, 159

2 Toby Helsel, Manton, 154

3 Hannah Moore, Cadillac, 137

4 Jakob Wicinski, Stronach, 105

5 Ann Cerka, Free Soil, 99

Garrett Performance High School

1 Gannon Dougherty, Honor, Ford Crown Victoria, 44

2 Donald Wooton IV, Alden, Ford Thunderbird, 38

3 Dominic Dyer, Bellaire, Chevy Camaro, 28

4 Sebastian Pendock, Kingsley, Chevy Nova, 22

5 Jacob Philo, Brethren, Chevy Cavalier, 11