Manistee’s economic development strategy to be revealed

MANISTEE — After months of planning, Project Rising Tide officials announced that the City of Manistee’s well-anticipated economic development strategy is ready for public presentation.

Lissette Reyes, community development fellow, said the presentation is set for 2:30 p.m. on July 16 at Manistee City Hall located in the council chambers. Joe Borgstrom, president of Place + Main Advisors, LLC, will reveal his recommendations.

“We are doing this as a continuation of the Economic Development Summit we held to kind of show the community what their feedback provided, and what (our) interviews with employers provided,” Reyes said. “It will be a presentation to the community to show everyone what he did and the next steps moving forward.”

Borgstrom has an extensive background in economic development, and is currently working with various Rising Tide communities.

He was formerly the director of Downtown and Community Services at the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), and was a founding member of the Community Assistance Team (CATeam) and served as its director at MSHDA and at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Previously, Borgstrom interacted with a large crowd of community members at the summit — held at the Vogue Theatre in February — who all shared their economic development goals, as well as highlighted Manistee’s strengths and weaknesses.

For strengths, members of the public identified attributes like fishing; natural resources; the historic downtown; events; churches; downtown merchants; and local business.

However, for weaknesses attendees shared issues like a lack of affordable housing; damaged roads; urban blight; a lack of a workforce; vacant storefronts; and a need for more childcare options.

“We are going to take this information, mix it up with some of the market data, talk about those five areas and come back with recommendations,” Borgstrom said during the summit.

While there has been many public meetings and forums hosted by Rising Tide, Reyes said there is plenty going on behind the scenes.

“Rising Tide has a steering committee that meets every month to discuss priorities, the work and discuss the way that I have been investing my time in the community; and how we (will) make sure that these strategies are doable with the capacity of Manistee, as far as being able to follow through with the recommendations,” Reyes said. “Right now, we are working at finding a way to continue these meetings with all of these community leaders.”

The strategic plan will include various goals and action items, aiming to coordinate work between various organizations and leaders in the area. Reyes said the strategic plan will make sure everyone is on the same page, and provide further insight as to what would benefit Manistee.

“The plan has broad goals and specific actions like what does the organization need to do to get to that final point,” Reyes said. “That’s kind of the difference with this strategy; it has the specificity of who should work on what and around what time.”

Manistee is currently set to graduate from the state’s program at the end of the year.

“Rising Tide is already halfway done, so the second part is to really help materialize (Borgstrom’s) recommendations,” Reyes said. “We are on track now.”