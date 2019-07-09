Marilla Church of the Brethren to celebrate 100 years

MARILLA — With new windows and restorations, the Marilla Church of the Brethren hardly looks a day of it’s 100 years.

“The church is really in great shape physically,” said congregant Cindy Asiala. “Its pretty amazing that this church has lasted 100 years.”

Expect the Marilla congregation to be justifiably jubilant as they prepare festivities in honor of this milestone.

The “Little Church on the Hill” as it’s affectionately known, will host an open house starting at 3 p.m. on Aug 10. They will be serving a church-favorite noodle and chicken dinner at 6 p.m., followed by a sing-along of gospel hymns at 7:30.

Breakfast will be served at 9:30 a.m. the next morning with a special service planned for churchgoers afterward.

Organizers like Asiala have combed church records to reconnect with former worshipers and their families in preparation of the event.

“We’ve gone back mentally and through the records,” said Asiala. “We’ve invited the community and all the people we can find that have been part of the service over those years.”

To commemorate the milestone anniversary, the Arts and Culture Alliance (ACA) of Manistee county has commissioned a quilt for the historic church and designated it as a stop along the Manistee county quilt trail.

The Marilla church has joined a growing number of local sites which have been recognized by the ACA.

“The reason we wanted to have the quilts at historic sites was that people would find these sites where they might not otherwise,” said Asiala.

The quilt’s pattern was chosen to represent the directions “that can carry people both in the life to the church and ultimately to expand their good works beyond the church to the wider community.”

North Woods Signs of Ludington constructed the quilt on composite board.

The Marilla Church of the Brethren follows the nearby Marilla Museum and Pioneer Place on the quilt trail.

The church was originally founded in 1897 as the First Baptist Church of Marilla. Many of the early pioneering families were members of this congregation. The Baptist organization, however, only continued until March 1904.

Later that year, Hezekiah and J. Edson Ulery leased the church building from the Baptists for a period of five years. In 1919, the building was purchased and the Marilla Church of the Brethren was organized.

Current pastor, Frances Townsend joined the church in 2015. She also leads the congregation at Onekama Church of the Brethren.

“If we hadn’t found her as a part-time minister, I think we would have had to close,” said Asiala. “That of course is a looming thing in the back of our minds.”

The church may be counting on turnout from their upcoming centennial celebrations. Asiala estimates current attendance ranges between 10 and 20 churchgoers.

“We are small in number but mighty in strength,” said Asiala. “We’re going forward with a positive attitude that we’re going to be here another 100 years — with God’s help for sure, because it isn’t humanly possible.”

Despite these concerns, Marilla Church faithful are focused on their upcoming celebrations.

“This centennial weekend is going to be a lot of work that just a few of us will be doing,” said Asiala. “We feel like it’s worth it to celebrate our church and its existence over these 100 years.”

To RSVP for the Marilla Church of the Brethren centennial celebration, contact Cindy Asiala at caasiala@jackpine.com. For more information on the ACA or its quilt trail visit allartsmanistee.com.