Onekama superintendent search process outlined

ONEKAMA — Onekama Consolidated Schools part-time, interim superintendent Mark Parsons took part in his first board of education meeting on Monday evening.

The public will have the opportunity to meet Parsons in person from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. this evening in a meet and greet in the school cafe. Parsons said he looks forward to the opportunity to meet the people of the district he will serve in the upcoming 12 months.

“We have spread the word to give people notice and it will be interesting who wants to see me,” said Parsons.

Even though Parsons has been on the job as interim superintendent for only eight days, a report was given by Michigan Leadership Institute’s (MLI) regional president Mike Hill on what is next in the search process for a permanent Onekama Consolidated Schools superintendent.

“The board contracted with MLI months ago with a two phase process,” said Hill. “The first phase was the interim part-time superintendent process, negotiating that contract and getting getting Mark in place. The second phase is we want to make sure that a year from now you have a peak performing superintendent to join this peak performing board, staff and community.”

Hill said prior to the regular board meeting on Monday a board workshop was held with him to discuss Parson’s evaluation process for the upcoming year.

“We talked about his evaluation for the 2019-20 school year and laying the parameters, standards and domains we want to cover for assessing Mark’s performance for the year, so that is part of the process of Phase I,” said Hill. “We will be revisiting that during the year as that is part of the process leading up to the year end June 2020 evaluation and there will be much transparency of that evaluation to the board, school community and the superintendent.”

Hill said the process will likely begin in October with the board developing a profile for the permanent position.

“That entails meeting with students, parents, staff, business leaders, community leaders, board members,” said Hill. “It could be small groups or a night session really to get collective input for the next leader of this district. We will develop that profile and then begin to post for that position. That could also include an online survey of the public.”

The timeline for that profile would be to have it ready to post statewide after the holidays.

“We would have that out there for at least six weeks so interested candidates can take a look at it,” said Hill. “Then we will take the pool of applicants to the board. The candidates at that time have the choice of going into closed session for confidentiality purposes. It is my job to do reference checks for the board and all the information on every candidate. The board then will discuss in open meeting who they want to interview. And from there the names are out in the public.”

Hill said once the deadline for applying for the position passes the board will move on to the next step of the process.

“If we can do that initial screening right before spring break and then start interviewing right after spring break that is sort of the sweet spot for timing,” said Hill. “So right after spring break we could have the first and second round interviews. Some boards then go on a site visit to travel to the candidate’s district to tour and interview folks in their district.”

Hill said that would be followed by a contract negotiation with the ultimate goal of having a permanent superintendent in place by July 1. MLI would also be around to assist the new superintendent with mentoring and leadership coaching during the 2020-21 school year if they so desired it.

Board president Sally Koon said she and the board are still looking at the scope of the permanent position. She said there are some districts using shared superintendents, while others are doing a principal/superintendent and there also is part-time superintendents.

Hill said that things like enrollment, figures, budget and finance all could change the way things are looked at in finding what type of replacement that best fits a district.

“That is the process through workshops in looking at what is the fiscally most responsible way to go for the district and your mission,” said Hill.

Parsons said he will work closely with the board and Hill on that aspect of facilitating that conversation.

“A lot is going to depend on our budget projections and how closely we will calculate things,” said Parsons. “The first thing on my mind is opening school and getting a solid student count. It’s not going to be a work session here or there, but we will be working on this all along during the year. In all honesty, we will probably not have a budget from the state until Oct. 1 to get solid numbers.”

Parsons said it may include several scenarios and how it would impact the budget. He said they will also talk about the educational impact.

Hill said it is up to the board how often they want to have work sessions, but felt it would be appropriate every other month beginning in October.

MLI would provide information to the board on what similar size districts are doing at the administrative level beginning in October.

Other items to come out of the meeting was an announcement by Parsons that board agendas and minutes would once again be placed on the school’s website for the public to view before the meeting. In the past several months that procedure was stopped.

“We received a letter addressed to the board president and the board asking why they were not there, but in keeping with transparency they will be back as of now,” said Parsons.