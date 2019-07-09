Plant it Wild to host presentation on natural landscapes July 17

FRANKFORT — Plant it Wild will be hosting Catherine Zimmerman, author and director of “Hometown Habitat: Stories of Bringing Nature Home.”

The presentation will be held from 7-9 p.m. on July 17 at Frankfort Trinity Lutheran Church.

The presentation is titled “Urban and Suburban Meadows — Bringing Meadowscaping to Big and Small Spaces.”

The presentation will explain how to save pollinators, water and the planet itself.

The message will inspire attendees to become “environmental heroes” with the power to support habitat for wildlife.