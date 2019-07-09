Second Little Big Shots talent show sees growth

MANISTEE — Children ages 4 to 14 took the stage on the First Street Beach for the Little Big Shots Talent Show during the Manistee National Forest Festival over the weekend.

The wind and rain on Saturday made it difficult for some of the performances. However, the show went on and bringing their talents to the stage were two return performers: Trevor Haag, 12, playing piano and singing and Sylvie Thompson, 6, singing. The newcomers this year were: Leia Gilliand, 9, playing piano; Raquel Gilliand, 6, playing piano; Hayleigh Slaughter, 8, and Keeley O’Brien, 7, dancing; Nelson Cantanese, 9, playing piano; Delilah Swinehart, 4, singing; and Annabelle, 9, and Cade Kieszkowski, 8, dancing.

“We stand in the greatness of these young children who are eager to display their talents. It takes a lot of courage to get on this stage. This is an example of the finest of our next generation and we want to encourage them,” said Shirley Madden, the emcee and the event’s organizer.

Some of the acts had to be omitted due to the change in the weather. As each child’s name was called to come to the stage for the finale, Gary Madden passed out the distinguished blue trophies, which showed “Star Performer.” The children, with trophies in hand, gathered behind Sylvie Thompson, who gave a most outstanding rendition of “God Bless America.” Each participant also received a red, white and blue “Participation Ribbon.”

The Little Big Shots Talent Show, was presented by the Manistee County Blue Tigers, which is a community outreach organization providing scholarship funding for local students who need assistance in completing their GED.

“We also provide emergency funding for local college students who may be experiencing a financial challenge,” said Shirley Madden.

Many volunteers also helped with the event.

“As promised last year, we said we would be back with a bigger and better talent show, and we did,” Madden said. “See you next year with more heartwarming performances from the Little Big Shots.”