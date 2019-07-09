Vigil to end human detention camps set for Friday

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Democratic Party will host a vigil this week to end human detention camps.

The event will take place from 7-9 p.m. on Friday at the corner of U.S. 31 and River Street.

This event is in support of a national call to express opposition to the federal government’s policy of detaining asylum seekers in overcrowded conditions, separating parents from their children and thereby inflicting lasting trauma on children. Similar events are scheduled all over the country.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a flashlight or a candle. A moment of silence will be observed at 9 p.m.