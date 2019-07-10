Book exchange and Little Free Libraries going over well

MANISTEE — Summer days mean lots of fun outside activities, but it also can be the perfect time for relaxing with a good book.

Summer reading is being encouraged for students by all school districts and at the Manistee Area Public Schools one of the more popular activities has been the Wednesday book exchange at the Manistee Middle/High School building. From 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday MAPS Literacy Coach Ruth Simoneau and teacher Emily Noteware set up tables full of books that students can take to read or leave one for someone else to enjoy.

“We have children’s books and they can take as many as they like, but we ask that the next week they return them before they get new books,” said Simoneau. “That keeps our supply going for everyone throughout the summer. Our plan is to be here every Wednesday through the middle of August.”

Books of all genres are available for the students to read and the whole concept is to keep those reading skills sharp over the summer months. Emphasis on good reading skills has never been more important and that is especially true for the K-3 grade levels with the Third Grade Reading legislation coming into play now. Under that legislation students need to be reading at a third grade reading level when they reach that grade or face the possibility of retention.

Noteware said the books have drawn the attention of the students including many who are there taking part in the free summer lunch program.

“They look at the covers and then the book to decide yes or no if they want to read it,” said Noteware. “They look at a lot of different types of books depending upon their age level. Third through fifth grade students like the graphic novels and younger boys like the non-fiction or animal ones, while girls like the more of the books designed for them.”

It a wide variety for both boys and girls depending upon where their interests lie.

The book exchange is just one of the ways students and adults can gain access to books this summer as another source is the Little Free Libraries the school district is doing in conjunction with the Friends of the Manistee County Library. There are other Little Free Libraries located at various places around Manistee County and people can go to littlefreelibrary.org to find the coordinates and addresses of the more than 75,000 Little Free Libraries throughout the world.

The ones Simoneau coordinates at the Manistee Municipal Marina, Duffy Park and Reitz Park the brightly decorated Little Libraries offer books both for the children and adults. Simoneau said the expansion to three Little Free Libraries this summer in the city has been greeted with plenty of enthusiasm by the community.

“Those will have books in them until winter,” said Simoneau. “We find that by winter they just aren’t used as much. However, the one on River Street we are going to kind of watch because it is right at the sidewalk and if it is used we will keep it going all winter. They are having to be replenished at least once a week and several times they have been completely empty when I go back.”

Simoneau said that is where the exchange concept comes into play with the Little Free Libraries.

“So we are asking if when people read a book they bring a book or bring back the one they have read,” said Simoneau. “If people want to donate children’s books and other books they can bring them until the middle of August to the Manistee Middle/High School office and they will get them to me. Jefferson Elementary is closed for the month of July so it is hard to leave them there, but once the school year is up and running we will take them there.”