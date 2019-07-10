CASMAN Academy roof project moving forward

MANISTEE — Making repairs and doing general maintenance on school buildings is one of the important tasks the public enjoys seeing it take place on property that is supported by tax dollars.

People passing by CASMAN Academy this week will notice plenty of activity on the roof of their structure. At the June 24 meeting of the CASMAN Board of Education approval was given to $26,963 for repairs by Bob’s Roofing for several sections of the roof and drainage system. The funds for that project are coming from CASMAN’s general fund.

CASMAN director Shelly VanVoorst said the repairs were needed to prevent possible future damage to the interior of their building.

“They started this week and expect to have all the work done by the end of July,” said VanVoorst. “There are six different projects they will be doing in this project.”

A breakdown of the work includes:

• Gym roof: $7,621;

• North Canopy: $1,976;

• Main roof: $8,722;

• Drain pipe for northeast lower roof: $2,113;

• Two south canopies: $6,037; and

• Boiler room roof: $494.

VanVoorst said the project is a big one for CASMAN, which has a small budget.

“For us, this is a big project and is one of many we are hoping to do to get the building back up in shape,” said VanVoorst. “We are proud that we own the building and offer this service to the kids and community, so we want to make sure it is there for the long haul. The building was constructed in the 1950s, so it has been in that area for 70 years.”

The CASMAN director said lots of groups have cared for the building over time and they want to do the same.

“We respect that and it’s part of the community,” said VanVoorst. “I really think Manistee is very proud of its older buildings and we want to respect that and make sure it continues to look good for that area.”