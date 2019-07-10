Community health needs assessment: Mental health, substance abuse top priorities

MANISTEE COUNTY — Providing preventative and accessible mental health and substance abuse services is an essential regional need, according to results of the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment known as MiThrive. Also identified as a strategic priority for Munson Healthcare: addressing basic needs of living to create resiliency and promote equity.

“The findings showed that mental health and substance use, along with basic needs of living, were the highest priorities. This is an exciting shift in our priorities and certainly resonated with many in our community in addition to health care providers,” said Christi Nowak, system manager of community health at Munson Healthcare.

As a nonprofit hospital system, Munson Healthcare is required to conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment every three years, Nowak said. The community health needs assessment process, which lasted 18 months, involved surveying residents and organizations in 31 northern Michigan counties in addition to looking at secondary data.

“Over the past several months, several community organizations and individuals have come together to participate in the community health needs assessment project,” she said. “It has been wonderful to collaborate with several health systems, health departments and many others to standardize this process.”

The 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment differs from the previous assessment, conducted in 2016, in that it covers a greater geographic area and features more engaged partners and collaborations. MHC also honed in on the health care system’s most important priorities.

Taking a regional approach to this assessment is important in part because it maximizes resources, helps MHC understand local and regional patterns, assists in strengthening partnerships, and aligns priorities and strategies across the region and organizations for a greater impact on community health.

Next steps for Munson Healthcare: create a community health improvement plan involving many sectors that can help improve the health of the communities, Nowak said.

“I’m motivated by the findings of the CHNA as we have a lot of work to do in our communities and there is great momentum heading in these directions.”