DHD 10: Watch out for germs, illness during fair season

MANISTEE COUNTY — For many people in Michigan, summer fun means visiting the local fair, eating massive amounts of fried food while interacting with dozens of 4-H animals.

What’s not fun? Contracting an illness from a fair animal.

The District Health Department No. 10 is reminding everyone to take simple precautions to stay safe around all fair animals.

People are advised to refrain from eating or drinking in livestock barns or show rings; and do not take toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles, strollers or similar items into swine areas.

Anyone who is at high risk of serious flu complications that is planning to attend a fair should avoid pigs and swine barns; touching their eyes, nose and mouth; and avoid contact with pigs if experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Those who are sick should stay home from work or school; and avoid close contact with sick people.

Before eating or after leaving a germ-filled area, wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

People who become ill with influenza-like symptoms — such as fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose, body aches, vomiting or diarrhea after exposure to animals — should check with their doctor and ask about being tested for influenza.

In severe cases pneumonia, and even rarer cases, death may occur. High-risk persons such as children younger than five years of age, people 65 years of age and older, pregnant women and people with certain chronic diseases — asthma, diabetes, heart disease, weakened immune systems, and neurological conditions — should contact their doctor as soon as possible.

Also, contact a health department to report the illness as well.

For more information on swine influenza, visit the CDC website or contact the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development at (800) 292-3939.