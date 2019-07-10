Sailors’ survival story to inspire association professionals

THOMPSONVILLE — A story of young sailors who survived five days in shark-infested seas will help inspire association leaders at Michigan Society of Association Executive’s annual ORGPRO conference July 17-19 at Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville.

Doug Stanton, author of the book “In Harm’s Way”, is a keynote speaker who will describe the survival of 316 sailors after the sinking of the USS Indianapolis.

“Stanton will inspire association professionals by relating the challenges they face on the job to the sailors’ endurance during a life-threatening situation,” said Kelly Turner, president and CEO of MSAE. “His presentation will allow association professionals to explore how they can be a “lifeline” to others in their workplace, family and community.”

The conference attracts 200 or more association professionals and also features keynote speaker Gayathri Kher, co-founder and president of fusionSPAN, who will speak on evolving technology in the association industry and how to turn challenges into new opportunities to serve customers.

The conference also features a panel of former MSAE Diamond Award winners describing how to increase member engagement and satisfaction. Panel members include association professionals from the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, Traverse City Tourism, the Michigan State Medical Society, Michigan Municipal League and others.

For more information, or to register to attend ORGPRO, visit www.msae.org/ORGPRO1/www.misgmp.org.

MSAE is a professional organization of more than 1,650 members, which works to advance knowledge in the association industry.