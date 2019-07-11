A community celebration: Onekama welcomes family fun with Block Party

ONEKAMA — Onekama might be small in size, but the village is paving its way as a growing attraction in Northern Michigan.

For the third consecutive year, the Onekama Block Party on Thursday featured family fun and games, inviting people to enjoy all that Onekama’s downtown area has to offer.

The scenic view of M-22 brings many visitors to the village, especially in the summer and fall months. Business owners and organizations wanted to bring people together, so the Block Party was started and has been growing ever since.

“Everything is free and it’s very family friendly,” said Ashley Bradford, who is one of the event organizers. “There’s kids games and music — there’s something for everyone.”

This year’s event featured a slew of games, food and prizes for children, with tunes by various local bands.

An estimated 3,000 people were expected to join the summer celebration, while vehicles were lined

down Main Street for the occasion. Sunny skies and warm weather welcomed people of all ages.

Onekama’s Block Party started near Onekama Village Park on Main Street (M-22) and ended at MacBeth & Co., near the Manistee County Fairgrounds. This year, well over 30 businesses and organizations registered for the occasion.

“This year we have quite a few more (volunteers) than normal, and I think every year it grows,” Bradford said. “We even had people show up tonight and ask if they could be a part of it and have a booth. We let anyone come.”

New this year, guests received a free coupon book at the end of the route. Onekama EZ Mart hosted a barbecue rib dinner in conjunction with the Block Party with all proceeds benefiting the Onekama Athletic Boosters.

Guests also received punch cards listing local businesses, encouraging them to explore Main Street. Punch cards were marked at each destination, and went into a drawing for fun giveaways.

Bradford said the event was made possible by all of the community volunteers.

The Onekama Block Party is sponsored by local businesses and civic groups including the Yellow Dog Cafe, Anchored Designs, MacBeth & Co., Honor and Onekama Building Supply, the Onekama Lions Club and Portage Lake Association.