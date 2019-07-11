Bethany Lutheran hosts Worship at the Park event

The Salt City Dixie Jazz Band of Manistee will be featured at Bethany Lutheran’s annual “Worship at the Park” event starting at 10 a.m. on July 21 at the Kaleva Roadside Park on Nine Mile Road.

Last year many of the Lutherans present tried to sing “Stand Up! Stand Up for Jesus!” while sitting down. The Dixie Jazz Band will play classics like “I Saw the Light” and “Just a Closer Walk with Thee.”

Bethany Lutheran welcomes the public to join them in worship and community fellowship. The stories of Mary and Martha from the Gospel of Luke will be the focus of the worship.