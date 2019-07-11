PLA Concert in the Park slated for July 15

ONEKAMA — Monday’s PLA Concert in the Park on July 15 brings Miriam Pico and David Chown.

With her talent, spark and smile, it is easy to see why audiences all over the country rave about Pico’s unmatched vocal versatility and songwriting. Pico is a professional, touring singer/songwriter based in Traverse City. She began her career as a vocalist at the age of 11, singing for weddings and church services.

“Singing has always been what I love to do. It just makes me happy,” Pico said. “The fact that my music spreads that happiness to others makes me feel incredibly grateful.”

A proud native of Puerto Rico, Pico is fluent in Spanish and always welcomes the opportunity to sing in her first language. Pico’s greatest source of pride and motivation is her family. She is the wife of guitarist, Ryan Younce and the proud mother of three children, who she is raising in her hometown, Traverse City.

Pico is also the creator and teacher at Little Bird School of Song, a unique, bilingual music and movement class for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. For more information, check out www.facebook.com/littlebirdschoolofsong.

Chown has been playing piano professionally for over 25 years. He has released seven CDs on his own label. Chown’s latest CD, “Somewhere Only We Know”, is his second collaboration with singer Miriam Pico. Chown received a Bachelors of Music degree in Jazz Studies from Western Michigan University in, and a Bachelors of Music in Piano Technology from Michigan State University. In between his college stints, Chown toured Europe for a year, playing concerts and clubs.

Since settling in Traverse City, Chown started his company “Lookout Music Productions,” and owns and operates “Lookout Music Productions Studio” which is located at Building 50 at the Village Center, where he teaches over 40 students and records and publishes music. Chown is also adjunct professor at Northwestern Michigan College, where he teaches in the Audio Technology Department. David resides in Acme with his wife Janet, son Dawson, and daughter Kaysen, and cat “Millie.”

Bring your lawnchairs, blankets, picnic baskets, youngsters, oldsters to the Onekama Village Park at 7 p.m. for the third free and open to the public concert in the PLA’s summer lineup.

The park is on M-22, on the shores of Portage Lake and across from Papa J’s Ice Cream and Eatery. In the event of stormy weather, the concert will be moved to the Onekama Consolidated School’s Cafetorium; watch for signs and more information on the PLA website, www.onekama.info, and Facebook page, 1,-Onekama, Michigan.