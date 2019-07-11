Trinity Lutheran Church hosts chicken barbecue

The Sonshine Workers at Trinity (SWAT) of Trinity Lutheran Church in Onekama invites the public to their annual chicken barbecue, from noon until 2 p.m. on July 14.

Dinner features chicken barbecued on the grill, German potato salad, cold potato salad, baked beans, egg noodles, cole slaw, rolls with strawberry shortcake and ice cream for dessert.

Trinity is located on top of the hill at 5471 Fairview St. in Onekama.

The dinner is in the dining room which is located in the lower level of the church.

Freewill donations.

For more information contact the church at (231) 889-4429 or Bev LeSarge at (231) 889-9696.