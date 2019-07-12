Bear Lake Days off to a strong start

BEAR LAKE — Festival goers were treated to picture perfect weather in Bear Lake Friday as the village kicked off their annual summer celebration.

Young anglers cast their lines as early as 8 a.m. in pursuit of a prize-winning catch for the Kid’s Fishing Contest. Free live bait was provided by Osborn’s Sporting Goods. The fishing derby continues today until 5 p.m. when a winner will be announced.

Also opening Friday at 1 p.m. was the Bear Lake Farmers Market on US 31, South of town. Festival attendees perused tents and stands filled with a variety of locally-grown produce and handmade crafts.

The Bear Lake United Methodist Church hosted the annual Pig Roast from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with a musical performance by self-described “foot stomping diva,” Cheryl Wolfram. Donations were encouraged with all proceeds going to benefit the Bear Lake Community Services Food Pantry.

Other activities included a silent auction, kids crafts and face painting.

The day’s scheduled festivities concluded with the second annual Horse Pull and Boat Parade events.

Bear Lake Days will continue with a plethora of other returning events throughout the weekend.

“The other thing we did last year for the first time ever was the lumberjack show. They’re coming back; that’s really cool – very fun, very entertaining,” said Bear Lake Promoters president and Bear Lake Days Committee member Kris Buckner in a recent interview. “Of course, the Scottville Clown Band will be back; they really like Bear Lake.”

The Scottville Clown Band will perform at 6 p.m. tonight in the Blarney Castle warehouse parking lot.

Buckner said there also will be a band, Flat Broke, performing under the tent tonight after the parade and going until 11 p.m.

Large crowds are expected to gather for the popular Bear Lake Days Parade at 8 p.m. tonight with a fireworks display over the lake to follow at dusk.

For a complete schedule of events search for Bearlakedays49614 on facebook.