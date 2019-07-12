Looking Back

20 YEARS AGO

Manistee Vinyl wins

After being washed out of their regional Manistee National Forest Festival tournament, the Manistee County Junior Baseball “B” League team from Manistee Vinyl Products were the lone team standing Sunday when the dust finally settled after a stunning 11-9 come from behind win over Northwestern Savings Bank.

40 YEARS AGO

Workers cleaning up area

As First Street Beach begins to get more visitors, the CETA workers are out refurbishing the area. Several workers were working on the car barrier poles with brushes and paint near the beach. Three-quarters of the poles have been painted so far. There are approximately 15 people working for CETA on the project.

Garland tribute at Ramsdell

The Manistee Civic Players will present “Over the Rainbow: Remembering Judy Garland” this Friday and Saturday at the Ramsdell Theatre. The seasoned cast consists of Judy Dopke, Nancy Baker and Peter Bliznick.

60 YEARS AGO

Dedication of new church addition

Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. there will be a special service at the First Baptist Church in Bear Lake to publicly dedicate their new addition to the Lord. Special musical and vocal numbers will be rendered and many local pastors have been asked to take part in the local service. Rev. Phillip Jaquish, local Methodist pastor, will give the invocation.

80 YEARS AGO

Trucks stored

Local firemen said today they recently completed storing the ancient fire trucks used during the Festival parade here. They were housed as usual in the large barn back of the local fire house to wait another Festival.

Camp Manikiwa

It was reported today that Kiwanis Camp Manikiwa at Brethren would be opened to boys and girls sometime in August.

Compiled by Mark Fedder at the Manistee County Historical Museum