Home / State News / Spring Lake woman dies in U.S. 31 crash between SUV and semi

Spring Lake woman dies in U.S. 31 crash between SUV and semi

By John Tunison

The Grand Rapids Press (TNS)

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A 59-year-old Spring Lake woman died in a U.S. 31 crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck.

The crash happened about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, July 11 in the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 at Comstock Street, just south of Grand Haven.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the woman was driving a 2004 Infinity SUV south on U.S. 31 and intended to turn left onto Comstock Street. She was proceeding on a blinking yellow turn signal light but turned into the path of an oncoming semi-truck, police said.

The truck driver had a green light.

The SUV rolled after the collision and the woman was ejected from the vehicle. The truck driver was not injured.

avatar

Posted by MNA Staff

Related Posts

Leave a Reply