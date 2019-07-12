Spring Lake woman dies in U.S. 31 crash between SUV and semi

By John Tunison

The Grand Rapids Press (TNS)

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A 59-year-old Spring Lake woman died in a U.S. 31 crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck.

The crash happened about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, July 11 in the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 at Comstock Street, just south of Grand Haven.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said the woman was driving a 2004 Infinity SUV south on U.S. 31 and intended to turn left onto Comstock Street. She was proceeding on a blinking yellow turn signal light but turned into the path of an oncoming semi-truck, police said.

The truck driver had a green light.

The SUV rolled after the collision and the woman was ejected from the vehicle. The truck driver was not injured.