Three Chips named All-Lakes 8 Conference

The pulse of the Manistee Chippewas’ softball team could be found in its core of seniors this season.

And for their efforts in Lakes 8 play, three of those leaders earned all-conference honors. Manistee shortstop Erin Vander Weele and pitcher Emma Witkowski were named to the first team while Ashley Walle landed a spot on the second.

“I would have liked to have more,” said Manistee coach Ross Vander Weele. “I think we had other team members who were equally deserving, but Emma and Erin, when you think about softball here lately, those are the two girls you think about.

“All five seniors will be big shoes to fill, but those two are the biggest and probably the most deserving of post-season accolades.”

Erin Vander Weele, who will play at the next level for Cornerstone University, saw limited conference action this season due to injury, but still made a big enough impact for conference coaches to notice.

In five conference games, Vander Weele had a batting average of .733 with four doubles, two triples and a home run. She also recorded three RBIs and seven runs scored.

Witkowski was the Chippewas’ ace all season long, and in 11 conference games she had an ERA of 4.20 while striking out 45 batters in 50 innings pitched.

Witkowski was no slouch at the plate either, batting .361 with five doubles and a triple while recording 11 RBIs and eight runs scored in 12 conference games played.

Walle, an outfielder for Manistee, earned second team honors despite being relatively new to the game of softball.

“Only playing three years, that’s a huge accomplishment for her, and well deserved,” Ross Vander Weele said.

In 12 conference games, Walle batted .421 with a triple, four RBIs and nine runs scored.